Matt Loaring scored for the first time this season for Guernsey FC

Guernsey FC were held to a 2-2 draw by Isthmian League South Central rivals Thatcham Town at Footes Lane.

Kyle Smith had an early goal ruled out for offside before Matt Loaring gave the islanders a 17th-minute lead.

But Kieran Mahon's own goal just before half time brought the visitors back into it before Tom Martin put Guernsey back in front after an hour.

But Thatcham secured a point as Daniel Fosu pounced after a goalmouth scramble with just over 15 minutes to go.

The draw keeps 14th-placed Thatcham one place and two points above Guernsey in the league, although the Green Lions do have six games in hand.