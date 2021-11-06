Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore has scored three goals in his last three Championship matches

Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore says he would love to continue working under caretaker manager Steve Morison.

The Bluebirds ended a run of 10 Championship games without victory with a 2-1 win against Huddersfield Town, Moore scoring both goals.

Victory leaves Cardiff with four points from Morison's three games as interim boss, and Moore believes the club are progressing well under him.

"I think everyone has bought into the way he wants us to play," Moore said.

"We've made some changes, I think everyone can see that, it's been for the better.

"We're moving the ball better, creating more chances and imposing ourselves on the opposition. I think we can now use the international break to reflect on what we've done.

"I'd love to work under Morison [permanently], he's been great for us.

"He's not been afraid to put us in our place and tell us what we should and shouldn't be doing. He's given us a real structure and I think people can see that."

Victory moves the Bluebirds three points clear of the relegation zone, with Moore's brace giving the home crowd at the Cardiff City Stadium a first goal to celebrate since August.

"I feel like we really needed that, to bring that winning feeling back," added Moore.

It’s been a great experience - Morison

"I feel like I've been getting myself in the right positions, I've just needed it to fall for me, today I had those chances and I'm just pleased to be rewarded with the goals.

"Last minute of the game, ball is in the air, scoring and getting to crowd going - for me you can't get any better."

Moore injury-time winner was assisted by Cardiff academy product Isaak Davies, who was making just his second appearance for the senior team.

And Moore was full of praise for the youngster, who muscled his way to the edge of the 18-yard box before supplying the perfect delivery.

"Isaak was amazing," said Moore.

"For a young lad to come on, beat his man and pick out the ball I was desperate for.

"It was a great cameo and long may it continue for him."

The Championship season goes on pause now as World Cup qualification campaigns continues.

Moore misses Wales' first game against Belarus on 13 November through suspension, but will be available for the crucial final game against Belgium three days later.

Cardiff caretaker manager Morison believes victory over Huddersfield will not only be a boost for the Bluebirds, but also for the Wales striker personally.

"The lads needed that, the fans needed that, and if you're going to do it you may as well do it the fun way," said Morison.

"That's why we love football, we gave ourselves a mountain to climb through our own poor play but outside of that I thought we were excellent.

"It's been a tough few months for everyone, for Kieffer now going away into international duty that's a big boost for him, for the club, for the city and the fans.

"Everyone is pleased, and they should be."