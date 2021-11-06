Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough have parted company with manager Neil Warnock after Saturday's draw with West Bromwich Albion.

The 72-year-old, who celebrated a record 1,602 games as a manager earlier this week, has left the Championship club by mutual consent.

Boro dropped to 15th in the table after a 1-1 draw at The Hawthorns and have won just six games this season.

Warnock's assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson have also left the club after talks following the match.

"The club would like to place on record its thanks to Neil and his staff for all their hard work during their time with us," a Middlesbrough statement read.

The veteran manager succeeded Jonathan Woodgate as Boro boss in June 2020 and guided Boro to a 10th-placed finish last season with 18 wins and 18 losses in the Championship.

But this season results have been inconsistent, with the team winning just two of the first nine games before a run of four wins in five matches.

A 2-0 loss at home to Birmingham City last week was followed up with a 3-1 defeat at Luton on Tuesday before their draw with the third-placed Baggies.

Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson now has a fortnight to find a new manager before the club's next game, at home to Millwall.

More to follow.