Daniel Farke sacked by Norwich City despite first league win of season

First Premier League win is a 'big relief' - Farke before learning his fate

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been sacked hours after their first win of the Premier League season.

The Canaries won 2-1 at Brentford, but remain bottom of the Premier League with five points from 11 games.

Farke had led Norwich to promotion from the Championship twice since 2017.

"We feel now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status," said sporting director Stuart Webber.

In Farke's post-match interview with BBC Sport, he gave no indication he knew he was about to lose his job.

"We definitely have a chance [of survival]," he said. "It's a long marathon. The longer we work together, the better we will be as a team. I can't guarantee we'll stay in the league but don't write us off."

The German was Norwich manager for 208 games in total, winning 87 of them.

He took over Norwich in 2017, leading them to the Championship title in his second season.

They were relegated after one campaign in the Premier League, but bounced straight back as champions last season.

But he has the fourth worst record of all Premier League managers to have taken charge of 20 games or more - winning just six of his 49 top-flight games.

Former Norwich striker Chris Sutton told BBC Radio 5 Live: "I think if Norwich have to make a change, they have to make it now to give themselves a chance.

"I think Farke's done a fantastic job, Norwich backed his model, they gave him a four-year deal in the summer.

"This must have been in the thought process for a while. We don't like to see people sacked, but Norwich City want the best chance to be in the Premier League.

"You look at teams like Brentford, they're competitive. Norwich haven't been."

The Canaries confirmed that coaches Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John have all left the club too.

Webber said the decision "was not an easy one".

"All at Norwich City should be forever grateful to Daniel and his staff for the significant role they have played in our journey," he added.

"They helped deliver two Championship titles, many memorable moments and they all fully bought into our philosophy and what it means to be part of this football club.

"Daniel and his staff will always be welcome back here. I'd like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work and wish them well for the future."

A Norwich statement read: "The club will issue a further update on its first team staff in due course."

Their next game is not until they host Southampton in two weeks' time because of the imminent international break.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 20:19

    Honourable manager who never made excuses. Limited squad and resources for the Premier League, and maybe limited tactically but Norwich and Farke never make enemies and that goes a long way in the iniquitous, cut-throat world of top-flight football.

  • Comment posted by Bryce, today at 20:18

    For Farke's sake

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 20:21

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Well, quite literally!

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 20:18

    Disgraceful, not a Norwich supporter, but can’t see how he could have done much better on the budget.

    • Reply posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 20:20

      PIND DADAN KHAN replied:
      He spent £50m in the Summer!!!

  • Comment posted by gotiges41, today at 20:22

    Absolute disgrace.
    Deliah, I'm burning your shitty cooking books as I type.

    • Reply posted by Kent_canary, today at 20:27

      Kent_canary replied:
      Delia, your husband, Webber - the lot of you. Absolute disgrace.

  • Comment posted by Metro1962, today at 20:18

    Their first win and they sack him..........utter stupidity Deliaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

    • Reply posted by AJC_123, today at 20:21

      AJC_123 replied:
      I disagree - you shouldn’t base a decision on one game. This was a long time coming.

  • Comment posted by bkob, today at 20:21

    Terrible decsion....gave his all with limited resources. What next Alladyce or Pulis? Delia no longer likes his sausage. Thank you Daniel Farke you did Norwich proud.

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 20:17

    Man United have been biding their time until the perfect candidate became available.

    The plot thickens.

    • Reply posted by Celts, today at 20:27

      Celts replied:
      If they don't sack Ole after losing 5-0 at home to Liverpool they never will. He's going to stay there and United will become the new Arsenal. Just content with finishing midtable next season!

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 20:23

    Win your first match of the season and get fired immediately afterwards. Absolutely stark raving bonkers!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Mart72, today at 20:20

    Won 87 Games out of 208 - Having sold most of his best players. The Guy sounds like a great manager.

  • Comment posted by asta, today at 20:23

    Stuart Webber avoids all the consequences of his mistakes.
    If he was a decent bloke he would accept his part in the current situation and resign and not let Farke be the scapegoat.

  • Comment posted by JamboStu, today at 20:20

    Classy Norwich! The board were secretly hoping they lost today.

  • Comment posted by RichardRichard, today at 20:20

    Don't understand these clubs that spend nothing and expect everything.

    • Reply posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 20:21

      PIND DADAN KHAN replied:
      FYI Norwich spent £50m in the Summer

  • Comment posted by djn, today at 20:19

    He’s been treated very shabbily.

  • Comment posted by EvidenceBased, today at 20:23

    Bad move. No loyalty = no trust = bad atmosphere.

  • Comment posted by adisplayhasnoname, today at 20:23

    replace half the main team, and wonder why you haven't been winning at the start of the year...

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 20:20

    Well he went out on a high ..

  • Comment posted by faith, today at 20:19

    A real shame, I like Farke. He is a gentleman and clearly cares but this is such a cut throat business these days. I can see Norwich needed something different and its always the manager in the firing line. Results are all that matter it seems these days, who next though?

    • Reply posted by labarbe, today at 20:27

      labarbe replied:
      If results didn’t matter, Faith, even I could do the job.

  • Comment posted by Arch Stanton, today at 20:18

    Timing?

  • Comment posted by Shaketh The Wise, today at 20:23

    Odd decision given how Norwich sold their best player, have injuries to other good players and kept Farke after the last PL campaign (where they were much worse with a better team) and he repaid them with a handsome Championship title. Feel for him, hope he goes somewhere else and does equally as well with what he's given.

  • Comment posted by Iguana, today at 20:18

    We can't have Norwich winning games; Delia wants those parachute payments.

