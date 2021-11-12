Last updated on .From the section Football

Festy Ebosele in action for the Republic of Ireland during their defeat by Italy

Lorenzo Lucca had a hand in both goals as Italy Under-21s coasted past Republic of Ireland Under-21s 2-0.

Pisa striker Lucca opened the scoring and then laid on a late strike for substitute Matteo Cancellieri.

Lucca, 19, put the visitors ahead on the half-hour at the Tallaght Stadium, to ensure his side led at the break.

The hosts remained in the fight right until the death but could not force an equaliser, leaving Italy to wrap up the victory at the last.

Lucca's smart ball split the defence to send Roma forward Cancellieri through on goal, and the Hellas Verona loanee converted the opener in style.

The Republic lie fourth in their qualifying group with two wins and a draw from their five games while Italy are second, one point behind Sweden.