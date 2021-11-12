Euro Under-21 Qualifying
R. of Ireland U21Republic of Ireland U210Italy U21Italy U212

Republic of Ireland Under-21s go down 2-0 to Italy

Festy Ebosele in action for the Republic of Ireland during their defeat by Italy
Lorenzo Lucca had a hand in both goals as Italy Under-21s coasted past Republic of Ireland Under-21s 2-0.

Pisa striker Lucca opened the scoring and then laid on a late strike for substitute Matteo Cancellieri.

Lucca, 19, put the visitors ahead on the half-hour at the Tallaght Stadium, to ensure his side led at the break.

The hosts remained in the fight right until the death but could not force an equaliser, leaving Italy to wrap up the victory at the last.

Lucca's smart ball split the defence to send Roma forward Cancellieri through on goal, and the Hellas Verona loanee converted the opener in style.

The Republic lie fourth in their qualifying group with two wins and a draw from their five games while Italy are second, one point behind Sweden.

Line-ups

R. of Ireland U21

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Maher
  • 2O'Connor
  • 13O'Brien
  • 4McGuinness
  • 3Bagan
  • 7KilkennySubstituted forTierneyat 76'minutes
  • 6Coventry
  • 10SmallboneSubstituted forDevoyat 76'minutes
  • 8NoßSubstituted forEboseleat 56'minutes
  • 18Wright
  • 22WhelanSubstituted forKayodeat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5McEntee
  • 9Kayode
  • 11Ferry
  • 15Hondermarck
  • 17Tierney
  • 19Ferguson
  • 20Devoy
  • 21Ebosele
  • 23Odumuso

Italy U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Carnesecchi
  • 2Bellanova
  • 6LovatoSubstituted forPirolaat 33'minutes
  • 15Okoli
  • 16Cambiaso
  • 10Rovella
  • 14EspositoBooked at 89mins
  • 4Ricci
  • 7ColomboSubstituted forCancellieriat 86'minutes
  • 9Lucca
  • 20VignatoSubstituted forMulattieriat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Turati
  • 3Quagliata
  • 5Pirola
  • 8Ranocchia
  • 11Piccoli
  • 17Ferrarini
  • 18Cancellieri
  • 19Mulattieri
  • 21Fagioli
Referee:
Horatiu Fesnic

Match Stats

Home TeamR. of Ireland U21Away TeamItaly U21
Possession
Home37%
Away63%
Shots
Home5
Away16
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Republic of Ireland U21 0, Italy U21 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Republic of Ireland U21 0, Italy U21 2.

  3. Post update

    Marco Carnesecchi (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jake O'Brien (Republic of Ireland U21).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Samuele Mulattieri (Italy U21).

  6. Post update

    Lee O'Connor (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy U21. Samuele Mulattieri replaces Emanuel Vignato.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lorenzo Lucca (Italy U21) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Salvatore Esposito.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dawson Devoy (Republic of Ireland U21) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Conor Coventry.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nicolò Rovella (Italy U21).

  11. Post update

    Conor Coventry (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Republic of Ireland U21 0, Italy U21 2. Matteo Cancellieri (Italy U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lorenzo Lucca with a through ball following a fast break.

  13. Booking

    Salvatore Esposito (Italy U21) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Salvatore Esposito (Italy U21).

  15. Post update

    Joshua Kayode (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Samuele Ricci (Italy U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Lee O'Connor (Republic of Ireland U21).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Italy U21. Matteo Cancellieri replaces Lorenzo Colombo.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Raoul Bellanova (Italy U21).

  20. Post update

    Festy Ebosele (Republic of Ireland U21) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 12th November 2021

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia U2155001431115
2Norway U2154011651112
3Austria U2164021761112
4Finland U2152128717
5Azerbaijan U215014217-151
6Estonia U216006019-190

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany U215401178912
2Israel U215401126612
3Poland U215311124810
4Hungary U2152129907
5Latvia U21510448-43
6San Marino U215005019-190

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain U2155001731415
2Russia U2154011441012
3Northern Ireland U21520368-26
4Slovakia U2152039816
5Lithuania U215104313-103
6Malta U215104518-133

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal U2144001401412
2Greece U215320101911
3Cyprus U214211121117
4Iceland U2142116337
5Belarus U2151047703
6Liechtenstein U216006037-370

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland U2154101421213
2Netherlands U2143101331010
3Moldova U21621328-67
4Wales U21521211657
5Bulgaria U2152038806
6Gibraltar U215005021-210

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden U2164201841414
2Italy U21541092713
3Montenegro U216213811-37
4R. of Ireland U2152126517
5Bosnia and Herzegovina U216123611-55
6Luxembourg U216015216-141

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep U215401103712
2England U21431083510
3Albania U2153027709
4Slovenia U2152126517
5Kosovo U21410326-43
6Andorra U21500509-90

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France U2154101911813
2Ukraine U21531157-210
3North Macedonia U21513146-26
4Faroe Islands U21613245-16
5Serbia U21512245-15
6Armenia U216105517-123

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium U2155001111015
2Denmark U2132012116
3Scotland U2131113304
4Turkey U21411226-44
5Kazakhstan U21500529-70
View full Euro Under-21 Qualifying tables

