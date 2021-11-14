Match ends, Everton Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Everton picked up their first point under new boss Jean-Luc Vasseur after a terrible mistake at the back cost Manchester United victory in the Women's Super League.
The visitors struck early on when Ella Toone curled in after a quick counter.
Claire Emslie went close to equalising on the stroke of half-time but her dipping effort hit the woodwork.
However, Everton levelled late on when Simone Magill capitalised on a defensive mix-up to tap in.
Goalkeeper Mary Earps had come out to clear the ball but a defender got in the way and Magill pounced on the confusion.
It was more frustration for Manchester United, who were denied victory in their previous WSL outing at Tottenham, who scored a 95th-minute equaliser.
They had been the better side for long periods of this game but were punished for failing to get the crucial second goal.
Martha Thomas had gone closest to doubling their advantage but lashed over from close range in the second half.
For Everton, the point ended a run of two successive WSL defeats as they scored for the first time in the league under Vasseur, who took charge at the end of October.
The draw means Manchester United remain fifth while Everton are ninth.
'A much needed point' - what they said
Everton's Kenza Dali, speaking to Sky Sports: "I am happy. I am proud of my team to come back into this game. At the beginning of the season, it was too easy to score against us.
"I love Simone Magill because she keeps going every day and working hard. She had bad luck with injury and I am really happy for her today.
"The manager said we had to start the second half as we finished the first and we did. We take this point as we really needed it."
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner, speaking to Sky Sports: "The performance was fine. We were threatening with our full-backs and were more aggressive in wide areas. But we cannot be passive in the final third.
"Their energy is brilliant but they have to put it into the final action. We will keep working at it - it is just a flick of a switch and then we will be scoring, scoring, scoring. It is tiny details to get us where we want to be.
"Either the keeper comes clean and takes it or the defence clears it. It is back to those decisions and we are so close, just the little details.
"That should not be a goal. We just need the finer details to have that grit in both boxes."
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1MacIver
- 21Maier
- 4SeveckeBooked at 59mins
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 17GrahamSubstituted forClintonat 68'minutes
- 8Christiansen
- 7Dali
- 11EmslieSubstituted forBennisonat 81'minutes
- 13GauvinSubstituted forMagillat 68'minutes
- 9Duggan
Substitutes
- 10Magill
- 18Brosnan
- 20Finnigan
- 26Clinton
- 28Bennison
- 30Pattinson
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 17Batlle
- 5Mannion
- 3Thorisdottir
- 6Blundell
- 10ZelemBooked at 60mins
- 8RisaSubstituted forStaniforthat 65'minutes
- 7Toone
- 23Russo
- 11Galton
- 9ThomasSubstituted forHansonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Fuso
- 18Hanson
- 20Smith
- 24Jones
- 32Baggaley
- 37Staniforth
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton Women 1, Manchester United Women 1.
Post update
Foul by Izzy Christiansen (Everton Women).
Post update
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United Women. Conceded by Sandy MacIver.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucy Staniforth.
Post update
Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Simone Magill with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hanna Bennison.
Post update
Hanna Bennison (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Rikke Sevecke (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alessia Russo (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Attempt saved. Toni Duggan (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison replaces Claire Emslie.
Post update
Foul by Grace Clinton (Everton Women).
Post update
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Toni Duggan (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women).
Goal!
Goal! Everton Women 1, Manchester United Women 1. Simone Magill (Everton Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.