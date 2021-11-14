Last updated on .From the section Football

Ella Toone had given Manchester United a first-half lead at Everton

Everton picked up their first point under new boss Jean-Luc Vasseur after a terrible mistake at the back cost Manchester United victory in the Women's Super League.

The visitors struck early on when Ella Toone curled in after a quick counter.

Claire Emslie went close to equalising on the stroke of half-time but her dipping effort hit the woodwork.

However, Everton levelled late on when Simone Magill capitalised on a defensive mix-up to tap in.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps had come out to clear the ball but a defender got in the way and Magill pounced on the confusion.

It was more frustration for Manchester United, who were denied victory in their previous WSL outing at Tottenham, who scored a 95th-minute equaliser.

They had been the better side for long periods of this game but were punished for failing to get the crucial second goal.

Martha Thomas had gone closest to doubling their advantage but lashed over from close range in the second half.

For Everton, the point ended a run of two successive WSL defeats as they scored for the first time in the league under Vasseur, who took charge at the end of October.

The draw means Manchester United remain fifth while Everton are ninth.

'A much needed point' - what they said

Everton's Kenza Dali, speaking to Sky Sports: "I am happy. I am proud of my team to come back into this game. At the beginning of the season, it was too easy to score against us.

"I love Simone Magill because she keeps going every day and working hard. She had bad luck with injury and I am really happy for her today.

"The manager said we had to start the second half as we finished the first and we did. We take this point as we really needed it."

Manchester United boss Marc Skinner, speaking to Sky Sports: "The performance was fine. We were threatening with our full-backs and were more aggressive in wide areas. But we cannot be passive in the final third.

"Their energy is brilliant but they have to put it into the final action. We will keep working at it - it is just a flick of a switch and then we will be scoring, scoring, scoring. It is tiny details to get us where we want to be.

"Either the keeper comes clean and takes it or the defence clears it. It is back to those decisions and we are so close, just the little details.

"That should not be a goal. We just need the finer details to have that grit in both boxes."