Chelsea have scored 22 goals in seven games this season

Reigning Women's Super League champions Chelsea moved to within a point of leaders Arsenal with a dominant victory at Manchester City.

Chelsea opened the scoring in the first minute when Jessie Fleming pounced on a defensive mistake to score.

Emma Hayes' side got a second just before half-time when they broke quickly before Sam Kerr fired home from Fran Kirby's ball.

Kirby then curled in after the break before Magdalena Eriksson headed home.

It was an impressive victory for the visitors, who have now won six WSL games in a row since losing their opening fixture to Arsenal.

For Manchester City it was a third home defeat of the season and another heavy loss. They were beaten 5-0 by Arsenal earlier in the campaign.

The result will have been all the more frustrating given the hosts were the better side in the first half after falling behind but, for all their possession, struggled to create clear-cut chances.

The closest they came was in the second half when Ann-Katrin Berger kept out a decent strike by Lauren Hemp.

'We were punished for our mistakes' - what they said

Manchester City boss Gareth Taylor, speaking to Sky Sports: "We dominated the first period, played some good stuff. Conceded an early goal which doesn't help. We looked in control but were punished by a good team. Make those mistakes against a team like Chelsea and they will punish you.

"You have to keep going. We would have taken a big step if we pulled three points out of the bag today. We keep moving forward - teams are taking points off each other and we have to stay in the mix.

"In terms of the way we played I felt we dominated in the first half - we had chances. The second half was a bit more even. I thought our first-half performance was one of the best we've had."

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, speaking to Sky Sports: "I knew this would be a tricky game. I thought we struggled with everything in the first half. We got pinned, we were slow, we couldn't respond in the way we should. I changed the shape and our team has shown their ability to adapt and second half I felt we were immense.

"I can only talk about my own team: we were decisive, we are adaptable. We were nowhere near our best in the first half yet we were 2-0 up. A superb performance from the whole team."