Aston Villa have won three of their seven WSL games this season

Aston Villa picked up their first Women's Super League victory over rivals Birmingham City on manager Carla Ward's first return to her former club.

Anita Asante nodded in a powerful header at the back post from a corner to make it 1-0 in the first half.

But Birmingham grew into the game in the second half as substitute Sarah Ewens came close.

It was Villa's third victory of the season at St Andrew's, while Birmingham remain winless.

In the build-up to the derby, the focus naturally turned to ex-Blues boss Ward, who resigned last season after one campaign at Birmingham - and her side returned to haunt them.

Villa dominated possession and pinned the Blues into their own half in the opening 45 minutes but they were limited to few clear-cut chances.

They looked a threat on set-pieces though, and it was no surprise when Asante eventually capitalised on one in the 24th minute.

But Villa's lack of ruthlessness up front and Birmingham's stability through the centre of defence meant the visitors were unable to extend their slim lead.

Birmingham began to show glimpses of a threat on the break - largely through Jade Pennock and Lucy Quinn - but were ultimately isolated when they did get forward.

A few long-range efforts from Quinn and a smart save from Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton to deny Ewens were the closest Birmingham came to troubling Villa.

It means Scott Booth's side, who face a trip to defending champions Chelsea next, remain 11th in the table with just one point on the board.

Nervy ending for Villa but Blues leave it too late

Birmingham boss Booth said he was "gutted" at full-time as their late push for an equaliser came to nothing.

"The players in the second half showed the real intensity that we wanted to start the game with," he added. "We showed so much more belief in possession, more desire to put tackles in to get to the first ball and we put Villa right back on the back foot.

"With a little bit of luck, we could have got the draw and even a win in the second half so to come out with nothing was a blow.

"We can't afford - in the position that we're in - to start games on the back foot. We have to show those qualities. We have to bring it to the game from the off. To only bring it when we go behind will not be enough for us."

However, Villa boss Ward was "delighted" at picking up three points, taking their tally to a "huge" 10 points so far in the season.

"That three points is massive," she added. "I've told the players to enjoy it tonight and the fans will enjoy it so that's the most important thing.

"At half-time we were disappointed to have only been 1-0 up. We should have been out of sight by half-time. We needed to move the ball quicker and we didn't do enough with it. We knew how to hurt them but we didn't do it well enough.

"They put us under a bit of pressure [in the second half] without Hannah Hampton having to make any big saves."

It also paid off for Villa on set-pieces as, for the first time this season, they sent up defender Asante following a successful week on the training ground.

"All week our defensive coach has been on at everyone saying 'you have to send the defenders forward' and I guess it paid off!" said goalscorer Asante.

"I just watched the flight of the ball and I knew it was on my head so I had to attack it. If I hadn't, [assistant coach] Alan Reeves would have been on my case. I'm really happy to have scored today but more so for the team to get the three points."