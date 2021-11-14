The FA Women's Super League
Brighton WomenBrighton & Hove Albion Women0Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

Brighton Women

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Walsh
  • 2Koivisto
  • 6Le Tissier
  • 5Kerkdijk
  • 20Williams
  • 3Gibbons
  • 16Brazil
  • 8Connolly
  • 7Whelan
  • 18Carter
  • 9Lee

Substitutes

  • 4Bowman
  • 10Kaagman
  • 12Bance
  • 15Green
  • 19Simpkins
  • 22Robinson
  • 24Symonds
  • 25Angel

Leicester City Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 28Levell
  • 15Howard
  • 6Brougham
  • 5McManus
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 14de Graaf
  • 8Pike
  • 3Tierney
  • 27O'Brien
  • 9Sigsworth

Substitutes

  • 1Lambourne
  • 7Flint
  • 10Devlin
  • 18Barker
Referee:
Ryan Atkin

Match Stats

Home TeamBrighton WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Felicity Gibbons tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Felicity Gibbons tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Molly Pike.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  17. Post update

    Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).

  19. Post update

    Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sunday 14th November 2021

