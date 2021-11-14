Brighton & Hove Albion Women v Leicester City Women

Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.
Line-ups
Brighton Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Walsh
- 2Koivisto
- 6Le Tissier
- 5Kerkdijk
- 20Williams
- 3Gibbons
- 16Brazil
- 8Connolly
- 7Whelan
- 18Carter
- 9Lee
Substitutes
- 4Bowman
- 10Kaagman
- 12Bance
- 15Green
- 19Simpkins
- 22Robinson
- 24Symonds
- 25Angel
Leicester City Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 28Levell
- 15Howard
- 6Brougham
- 5McManus
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 14de Graaf
- 8Pike
- 3Tierney
- 27O'Brien
- 9Sigsworth
Substitutes
- 1Lambourne
- 7Flint
- 10Devlin
- 18Barker
- Referee:
- Ryan Atkin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away4
Live Text
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Jemma Purfield.
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Georgia Brougham.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.
Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women).
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Felicity Gibbons tries a through ball, but Ellie Brazil is caught offside.
Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Felicity Gibbons tries a through ball, but Lee Geum-Min is caught offside.
Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
Attempt saved. Esmee de Graaf (Leicester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Molly Pike.
Hand ball by Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women).
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion Women. Conceded by Sophie Howard.
Attempt saved. Danielle Carter (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Maya Le Tissier.
Foul by Maya Le Tissier (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Shannon O'Brien (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton and Hove Albion Women).
Jessica Sigsworth (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Megan Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.