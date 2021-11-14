The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women2Reading WomenReading Women2

West Ham United Women 2-2 Reading Women: Harries scores dramatic late equaliser

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

West Ham met Reading in WSL
Grace Fisk headed West Ham into a 2-0 lead against Reading in the Women's Super League

Nineteen-year-old substitute Emma Harries scored a dramatic stoppage time equaliser as Reading came from 2-0 behind to draw against West Ham.

The Hammers appeared to be heading for victory after headers by Lisa Evans and Grace Fisk put them in control.

Abbey-Leigh Stringer started Reading's comeback when she put one past her own keeper before Harries struck in the 92nd minute.

Mackenzie Arnold thought she had saved the header but the goal was awarded.

West Ham, who slip to seventh in the table, are now without a win in three Women's Super League matches ahead of next week's London derby with fourth-placed Tottenham.

They peppered Reading's goal with 15 attempts - six on target - had efforts by Katerina Svitkova and Tameka Yallop cleared off the line, while Claudia Walker struck the bar with an acrobatic attempt.

As for Reading, their season continues to gather momentum.

Having lost their first four league matches, Kelly Chambers' side are now unbeaten in three and have taken seven points from the last nine on offer.

The Royals are eighth in the table, two points behind the Hammers, and host third-placed Brighton next on 21 November.

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 23Cissoko
  • 5Flaherty
  • 12LonghurstSubstituted forWyneat 56'minutes
  • 10Svitková
  • 13Yallop
  • 22Fisk
  • 7EvansSubstituted forBrynjarsdóttirat 72'minutes
  • 14Hasegawa
  • 9WalkerBooked at 59mins
  • 4StringerSubstituted forFilisat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Wyne
  • 15Parker
  • 17Filis
  • 18Leat
  • 20Joel
  • 24Cairns
  • 25Garrard
  • 32Brynjarsdóttir

Reading Women

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Moloney
  • 2BrysonBooked at 68mins
  • 4Peplow
  • 5Evans
  • 11HardingBooked at 32mins
  • 9Eikeland
  • 27Vanhaevermaet
  • 19ChaplenBooked at 58mins
  • 28WoodhamSubstituted forHarriesat 45'minutes
  • 10Dowie
  • 6Rose

Substitutes

  • 12Harries
  • 21Stewart
  • 31Roberts
  • 33Lister
  • 36MacDonald
  • 37Primmer
  • 41Poulter
Referee:
Emily Heaslip
Attendance:
1,496

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Ham United Women 2, Reading Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Ham United Women 2, Reading Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! West Ham United Women 2, Reading Women 2. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Deanne Rose.

  5. Post update

    Offside, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis tries a through ball, but Claudia Walker is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Justine Vanhaevermaet.

  7. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Gemma Evans.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Grace Fisk.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Faye Bryson (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Deanne Rose.

  10. Post update

    Grace Fisk (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Deanne Rose (Reading Women).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chloe Peplow.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Melisa Filis replaces Abbey-Leigh Stringer.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tameka Yallop (West Ham United Women) header from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Yui Hasegawa with a cross.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Emma Harries (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Chloe Peplow with a headed pass.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir replaces Lisa Evans.

  17. Goal!

    Own Goal by Abbey-Leigh Stringer, West Ham United Women. West Ham United Women 2, Reading Women 1.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women).

  19. Post update

    Natasha Harding (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Katerina Svitková (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women76102432119
2Chelsea Women76012251718
3Brighton Women7502125715
4Tottenham Women742195414
5Man Utd Women73311211112
6Aston Villa Women7313510-510
7West Ham Women7232101009
8Reading Women7214812-47
9Man City Women72141116-57
10Everton Women7214714-77
11B'ham City Women7016216-141
12Leicester City Women7007318-150
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport