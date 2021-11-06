Scottish Gossip: Dundee United, Hearts, Hibernian, Rangers, Scotland, Steve Clarke
Liverpool are keen on Dundee United teenager Kerr Smith - and aim to put the defender on the road to follow Andy Robertson. (Scottish Sun)
Manager Steve Clarke believes getting to the World Cup play-offs will equal Scotland's achievement of reaching Euro 2020. (Daily Record)
Hearts boss Robbie Neilson says defender John Souttar is ready if called upon for Scotland but he has not had any contact from Steve Clarke yet. (Football Scotland)
Steve Clarke has backed striker Kevin Nisbet to rediscover his scoring touch with Scotland and go on to hit the goal trail with Hibernian this term. (Herald)
Former Ibrox striker Kyle Lafferty is convinced Rangers will win their second title in a row - because the quality of their squad is 'head and shoulders' above Celtic's. (Daily Record)
Rangers midfielder Ianis Hagi has taken game to a new level and is the key man to unlock defences, says ex-Ibrox hero Thomas Buffel. (Scottish Sun)