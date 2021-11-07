Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru tussles for possesion with Argyle's Ryan Broom

Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth must replay their first-round tie after a scoreless draw at Hillsborough.

The League One sides both threatened in patches, but were hampered by a lack of quality in the final third.

Plymouth substitute Jordon Garrick almost won it late on with a chip which goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell clawed away.

Three-time FA Cup winners Wednesday had the better of the second half, but were unable to find a way through.

Panutche Camara's bursts from midfield created opportunities for Plymouth, the 24-year-old scuffing one of those straight at Peacock-Farrell before teeing up Joe Edwards for a shot which was deflected wide.

At the other end, Dennis Adeniran's effort tested the diving Michael Cooper, and the Owls stepped up their game following a triple substitution on the hour.

Two of that trio, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and Lee Gregory both went close, while Saido Berahino's effort was tipped behind by Cooper.

Jack Hunt hooked the loose ball off the line after Peacock-Farrell's reaction save had foiled Garrick, but Wednesday midfielder Lewis Wing might have snatched victory in added time, blazing a volley over from close range.