Match ends, Oxford United 2, Bristol Rovers 2.
Antony Evans' late penalty earned League Two side Bristol Rovers a replay as they twice pegged back Oxford United in a thrilling FA Cup first round tie.
Matty Taylor tapped in the opener, but Sam Finley smashed in a half-volley to bring Rovers level before half-time.
Marcus McGuane curled a shot into the far corner to restore the lead and the Us then hit the woodwork three times.
And the hosts were made to pay late on when Evans stroked in a penalty after Jamie Hanson fouled Aaron Collins.
Oxford, who sit sixth in League One and chasing a fifth straight win, were quickly ahead when Sykes got behind the Rovers defence and slid a pass to the unmarked Taylor for his sixth goal in eight games.
Joey Barton's side responded well, going close to a quick reply when Evans' low drive grazed the post, while Us keeper Simon Eastwood tipped Paul Coutts' shot over the bar and Sykes cleared Connor Taylor's header off the line before Finley's equaliser.
Chasing a two-goal cushion after McGuane's neat finish, Oxford hit the woodwork three times in six minutes as Sykes smashed a shot against the bar, before Taylor hit an audacious looping volley against the post and then struck another effort against the upright.
Rovers hung in and their late pressure was rewarded with Evans' equaliser, but Oxford almost snatched a stoppage-time winner when Elliott Moore's header forced a fingertip save from James Belshaw.
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Eastwood
- 2Long
- 5Moore
- 4Thorniley
- 42Seddon
- 8Brannagan
- 6RodriguezSubstituted forWilliamsat 22'minutes
- 18McGuaneSubstituted forHansonat 79'minutes
- 10SykesSubstituted forBodinat 71'minutes
- 9TaylorBooked at 32minsSubstituted forAgyeiat 71'minutes
- 21WhyteSubstituted forFordeat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Williams
- 14Forde
- 15Mousinho
- 16McNally
- 19Agyei
- 20Hanson
- 22Cooper
- 23Bodin
- 43Golding
Bristol Rovers
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Belshaw
- 5Kilgour
- 17Taylor
- 25Harries
- 19AndersonSubstituted forCollinsat 82'minutes
- 6FinleyBooked at 33mins
- 26Whelan
- 15CouttsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forSpenceat 82'minutes
- 4GrantSubstituted forHooleat 68'minutes
- 11Nicholson
- 21Evans
Substitutes
- 8Westbrooke
- 10Collins
- 18Martinez
- 24Spence
- 30Hoole
- 35Ward
- 41Langlais
- 44Jones
- Referee:
- Paul Howard
- Attendance:
- 5,083
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Oxford United 2, Bristol Rovers 2.
Post update
Jamie Hanson (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Glenn Whelan (Bristol Rovers).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by James Belshaw.
Post update
Attempt saved. Elliott Moore (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Cian Harries.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Williams (Oxford United).
Post update
Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Goal! Oxford United 2, Bristol Rovers 2. Antony Evans (Bristol Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Penalty conceded by Jamie Hanson (Oxford United) after a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Penalty Bristol Rovers. Aaron Collins draws a foul in the penalty area.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Daniel Agyei.
Post update
Corner, Bristol Rovers. Conceded by Simon Eastwood.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alfie Kilgour (Bristol Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Post update
Luca Hoole (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Comments
