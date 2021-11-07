The FA Cup
RochdaleRochdale1Notts CountyNotts County1

Rochdale 1-1 Notts County: Kyle Wootton earns replay for National League side

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Kyle Wootton
Kyle Wootton has seven goals in 15 appearances for the magpies this season

Kyle Wootton headed Notts County's second-half equaliser to earn the National League side a first-round replay against Rochdale.

Corey O'Keefe put the League Two hosts ahead just before half-time, rifling in after County failed to clear Abraham Odoh's corner.

But Wootton glanced in a near-post header to level on the hour and Dale were unable to conjure up a response.

The sides will meet again at Meadow Lane on Tuesday, 16 November.

County held their own for most of the first half and should have gone in front when a Ruben Rodrigues cross picked out Wootton, only for the centre-forward to head wide.

Dale's best moments came from the dangerous Odoh, who cut inside to curl a shot beyond the post, while O'Keefe twice went close before firing into the roof of the net to break the deadlock.

The home side should have extended their advantage after the resumption as Magpies goalkeeper Anthony Patterson denied Jake Beesley with his legs.

But County substitute Aaron Nemane made an immediate impact, winning the corner from which Wootton climbed highest to glance the equaliser beyond Jay Lynch.

Line-ups

Rochdale

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lynch
  • 15Graham
  • 6O'Connell
  • 12Dorsett
  • 2O'KeeffeBooked at 89mins
  • 8Morley
  • 23Kelly
  • 13Keohane
  • 7DooleySubstituted forGrantat 64'minutes
  • 9Beesley
  • 18Odoh

Substitutes

  • 3White
  • 11Grant
  • 14Broadbent
  • 16Done
  • 19Andrews
  • 20Cashman
  • 24Brierley
  • 33Coleman
  • 34Scanlon

Notts County

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Patterson
  • 2Brindley
  • 4CameronBooked at 85mins
  • 23Chicksen
  • 16Kelly-EvansBooked at 3minsSubstituted forNemaneat 58'minutes
  • 10RobertsSubstituted forVincentat 78'minutes
  • 18Palmer
  • 6O'Brien
  • 3Taylor
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 9Wootton

Substitutes

  • 1Slocombe
  • 5Rawlinson
  • 7Mitchell
  • 11Nemane
  • 14Francis
  • 17Vincent
  • 19Sam
  • 22Brennan
  • 24Lacey
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
2,587

Match Stats

Home TeamRochdaleAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home10
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rochdale 1, Notts County 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rochdale 1, Notts County 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Palmer (Notts County).

  5. Post update

    Eoghan O'Connell (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jake Beesley (Rochdale) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  7. Booking

    Corey O'Keeffe (Rochdale) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Kyle Wootton (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Jake Beesley (Rochdale).

  10. Booking

    Kyle Cameron (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Cameron (Notts County).

  12. Post update

    Corey O'Keeffe (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Frank Vincent replaces Callum Roberts.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Adam Chicksen (Notts County).

  16. Post update

    Conor Grant (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matthew Palmer (Notts County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Joel Taylor.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Eoghan O'Connell.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Rochdale. Conor Grant replaces Stephen Dooley.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories