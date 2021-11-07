Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Kyle Wootton has seven goals in 15 appearances for the magpies this season

Kyle Wootton headed Notts County's second-half equaliser to earn the National League side a first-round replay against Rochdale.

Corey O'Keefe put the League Two hosts ahead just before half-time, rifling in after County failed to clear Abraham Odoh's corner.

But Wootton glanced in a near-post header to level on the hour and Dale were unable to conjure up a response.

The sides will meet again at Meadow Lane on Tuesday, 16 November.

County held their own for most of the first half and should have gone in front when a Ruben Rodrigues cross picked out Wootton, only for the centre-forward to head wide.

Dale's best moments came from the dangerous Odoh, who cut inside to curl a shot beyond the post, while O'Keefe twice went close before firing into the roof of the net to break the deadlock.

The home side should have extended their advantage after the resumption as Magpies goalkeeper Anthony Patterson denied Jake Beesley with his legs.

But County substitute Aaron Nemane made an immediate impact, winning the corner from which Wootton climbed highest to glance the equaliser beyond Jay Lynch.