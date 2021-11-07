Match ends, Stratford Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 5.
League One side Shrewsbury survived a scare as they came back to beat seventh-tier Stratford Town in the FA Cup first round.
Will Grocott's low shot squirmed under goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne to give the Southern League Premier side a dream start on their first round debut.
But Ryan Bowman converted Nathaneal Ogbeta crosses twice for the Shrews.
Luke Leahy's dipping 30-yard effort, Elliott Bennett's free-kick and Tom Bloxham's late strike sealed the win.
The Shrews, who sit 21st in League One, faced the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, with 82 places and four tiers between the sides, and duly reached the second round for the eighth successive season.
Bards skipper Grocott quickly turned up the volume among the sell-out 2,800 crowd with his early strike, but the Shrews gradually turned up the heat, Ogbeta's whipped cross across the six-yard box allowing Bowman to nod into an empty net.
Lewis Wilson's goalmouth block on Daniel Udoh's low shot ensured the hosts went in level at half-time, but Bowman stretched to convert another teasing Ogbeta cross soon after the break, and Leahy quickly added a superb third.
Bennett arrowed a free-kick from the left-hand edge of the box into the top corner to put the tie to bed, and in stoppage-time, Bloxham capped a first away win of the season with a low finish into the bottom corner.
Line-ups
Stratford Town
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1O'Brien
- 19Wilson
- 2Vann
- 6Williams
- 3IsaacBooked at 84mins
- 4FryBooked at 45mins
- 11Sammons
- 14ObengSubstituted forJamesat 45+7'minutes
- 10Grocott
- 20DawesSubstituted forPowerat 83'minutes
- 9GordonSubstituted forAndohat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Lafferty
- 8Power
- 12James
- 13Beresford
- 15O'Regan
- 16Chambers
- 17Andoh
- 18Turner
- 99Elliott
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-5-2
- 13Burgoyne
- 4Ebanks-LandellBooked at 82mins
- 6Pierre
- 23Nurse
- 17Bennett
- 11UdohSubstituted forBloxhamat 86'minutes
- 16Davis
- 3Leahy
- 14OgbetaSubstituted forCatonat 89'minutes
- 15PykeSubstituted forLeshabelaat 89'minutes
- 12BowmanSubstituted forCosgroveat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Cosgrove
- 10Vela
- 18Bloxham
- 19Caton
- 24Leshabela
- 25Wilson
- 31Bevan
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away7
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away19
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stratford Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 5.
Post update
Foul by Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Lewis Wilson (Stratford Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hand ball by Charlie Caton (Shrewsbury Town).
Goal!
Goal! Stratford Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 5. Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Cosgrove.
Post update
Foul by Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
John Joe Power (Stratford Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Thakgalo Leshabela replaces Rekeil Pyke because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Charlie Caton replaces Nathanael Ogbeta.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Sam Cosgrove replaces Ryan Bowman.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tom Bloxham replaces Daniel Udoh.
Booking
Kynan Isaac (Stratford Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Rekeil Pyke (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kynan Isaac (Stratford Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Stratford Town. John Joe Power replaces Will Dawes.
Booking
Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Owen James (Stratford Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).
