The FA Cup
Stratford TownStratford Town1ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town5

Stratford Town 1-5 Shrewsbury Town: Ryan Bowman double helps Shrews avoid cup shock

Ryan Bowman
Ryan Bowman's brace took his goal tally for the season to six

League One side Shrewsbury survived a scare as they came back to beat seventh-tier Stratford Town in the FA Cup first round.

Will Grocott's low shot squirmed under goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne to give the Southern League Premier side a dream start on their first round debut.

But Ryan Bowman converted Nathaneal Ogbeta crosses twice for the Shrews.

Luke Leahy's dipping 30-yard effort, Elliott Bennett's free-kick and Tom Bloxham's late strike sealed the win.

The Shrews, who sit 21st in League One, faced the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, with 82 places and four tiers between the sides, and duly reached the second round for the eighth successive season.

Bards skipper Grocott quickly turned up the volume among the sell-out 2,800 crowd with his early strike, but the Shrews gradually turned up the heat, Ogbeta's whipped cross across the six-yard box allowing Bowman to nod into an empty net.

Lewis Wilson's goalmouth block on Daniel Udoh's low shot ensured the hosts went in level at half-time, but Bowman stretched to convert another teasing Ogbeta cross soon after the break, and Leahy quickly added a superb third.

Bennett arrowed a free-kick from the left-hand edge of the box into the top corner to put the tie to bed, and in stoppage-time, Bloxham capped a first away win of the season with a low finish into the bottom corner.

Line-ups

Stratford Town

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1O'Brien
  • 19Wilson
  • 2Vann
  • 6Williams
  • 3IsaacBooked at 84mins
  • 4FryBooked at 45mins
  • 11Sammons
  • 14ObengSubstituted forJamesat 45+7'minutes
  • 10Grocott
  • 20DawesSubstituted forPowerat 83'minutes
  • 9GordonSubstituted forAndohat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Lafferty
  • 8Power
  • 12James
  • 13Beresford
  • 15O'Regan
  • 16Chambers
  • 17Andoh
  • 18Turner
  • 99Elliott

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13Burgoyne
  • 4Ebanks-LandellBooked at 82mins
  • 6Pierre
  • 23Nurse
  • 17Bennett
  • 11UdohSubstituted forBloxhamat 86'minutes
  • 16Davis
  • 3Leahy
  • 14OgbetaSubstituted forCatonat 89'minutes
  • 15PykeSubstituted forLeshabelaat 89'minutes
  • 12BowmanSubstituted forCosgroveat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Cosgrove
  • 10Vela
  • 18Bloxham
  • 19Caton
  • 24Leshabela
  • 25Wilson
  • 31Bevan
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamStratford TownAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home3
Away19
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home15
Away19

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Stratford Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Stratford Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 5.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town).

  4. Post update

    Lewis Wilson (Stratford Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Charlie Caton (Shrewsbury Town).

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Stratford Town 1, Shrewsbury Town 5. Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Cosgrove.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury Town).

  8. Post update

    John Joe Power (Stratford Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Thakgalo Leshabela replaces Rekeil Pyke because of an injury.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Charlie Caton replaces Nathanael Ogbeta.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Sam Cosgrove replaces Ryan Bowman.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Tom Bloxham replaces Daniel Udoh.

  13. Booking

    Kynan Isaac (Stratford Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Rekeil Pyke (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Kynan Isaac (Stratford Town).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Stratford Town. John Joe Power replaces Will Dawes.

  17. Booking

    Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Shrewsbury Town).

  19. Post update

    Owen James (Stratford Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Daniel Udoh (Shrewsbury Town).

  • Comment posted by bubbadoo, today at 17:30

    Great to see the shrews getting in the goals. Wwfc supporter

