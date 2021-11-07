The FA Cup
St Albans CitySt Albans City3Forest GreenForest Green Rovers2

St Albans City 3-2 Forest Green Rovers: Part-timers stun League Two leaders

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport

From the section FA Cup

Shaun Jeffers scores St Albans' winner
Goalscorer Shaun Jeffers was a handful for the Forest Green defenders for much of the evening

Sixth-tier St Albans City stunned League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers to knock them out of the FA Cup.

Matty Stevens put Rovers in front from close range, but goals from Mitchell Weiss and Zane Banton in the space of four minutes saw the part-timers take a shock first-half lead.

Rovers' Jordan Moore-Taylor hit the bar before Jack Aitchison levelled in first-half stoppage time.

But Saints impressed after the break as Shaun Jeffers got a deserved winner.

The striker fired into an unguarded net with 13 minutes to go after Weiss had taken advantage of a slip by Kane Wilson and slid in the non-league side's top scorer for his 18th goal of the season.

Line-ups

St Albans City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Johnson
  • 12DiedhiouBooked at 5mins
  • 19Mukena
  • 18Adebiyi
  • 17Lankshear
  • 14NobleSubstituted forDawsonat 79'minutes
  • 4Wiltshire
  • 16WeissSubstituted forSoleat 90+6'minutes
  • 20GoddardSubstituted forBrownat 79'minutes
  • 9Jeffers
  • 11Banton

Substitutes

  • 3Bender
  • 5Brown
  • 7Akinola
  • 8Sole
  • 10Bani
  • 13Gauthier
  • 15Dawson
  • 21Austin
  • 23Meakes

Forest Green

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGee
  • 2Wilson
  • 22Godwin-Malife
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 11Cadden
  • 8AdamsBooked at 90mins
  • 7Stevenson
  • 10Aitchison
  • 28March
  • 18YoungBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDialloat 65'minutes
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 3Bernard
  • 6Cargill
  • 12Allen
  • 16Evans
  • 17Edwards
  • 21Hendry
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 44Bennett
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamSt Albans CityAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home9
Away24
Shots on Target
Home4
Away10
Corners
Home4
Away10
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, St Albans City 3, Forest Green Rovers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, St Albans City 3, Forest Green Rovers 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sadou Diallo (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Aitchison.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, St Albans City. Liam Sole replaces Mitchell Weiss.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alex Lankshear (St Albans City).

  8. Post update

    Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Booking

    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Mitchell Weiss (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Udoka Godwin-Malife.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Aitchison (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Stevenson.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).

  18. Post update

    Zane Banton (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).

  20. Post update

    Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

3 comments

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 19:21

    Terrible referee that’s the beauty of the cup

  • Comment posted by Sidney Bernstein, today at 19:15

    World’s first carbon neutral football club find their FA Cup challenge unsustainable.

    • Reply posted by Potsie, today at 19:18

      Potsie replied:
      Did you wait all day to post that. Dear oh dear. FGR battered them but couldn’t get the goals, great cup tie. Well done St A.

