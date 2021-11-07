Match ends, St Albans City 3, Forest Green Rovers 2.
Sixth-tier St Albans City stunned League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers to knock them out of the FA Cup.
Matty Stevens put Rovers in front from close range, but goals from Mitchell Weiss and Zane Banton in the space of four minutes saw the part-timers take a shock first-half lead.
Rovers' Jordan Moore-Taylor hit the bar before Jack Aitchison levelled in first-half stoppage time.
But Saints impressed after the break as Shaun Jeffers got a deserved winner.
The striker fired into an unguarded net with 13 minutes to go after Weiss had taken advantage of a slip by Kane Wilson and slid in the non-league side's top scorer for his 18th goal of the season.
Line-ups
St Albans City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Johnson
- 12DiedhiouBooked at 5mins
- 19Mukena
- 18Adebiyi
- 17Lankshear
- 14NobleSubstituted forDawsonat 79'minutes
- 4Wiltshire
- 16WeissSubstituted forSoleat 90+6'minutes
- 20GoddardSubstituted forBrownat 79'minutes
- 9Jeffers
- 11Banton
Substitutes
- 3Bender
- 5Brown
- 7Akinola
- 8Sole
- 10Bani
- 13Gauthier
- 15Dawson
- 21Austin
- 23Meakes
Forest Green
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGee
- 2Wilson
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 11Cadden
- 8AdamsBooked at 90mins
- 7Stevenson
- 10Aitchison
- 28March
- 18YoungBooked at 63minsSubstituted forDialloat 65'minutes
- 9Stevens
Substitutes
- 3Bernard
- 6Cargill
- 12Allen
- 16Evans
- 17Edwards
- 21Hendry
- 23Diallo
- 24Thomas
- 44Bennett
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away10
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, St Albans City 3, Forest Green Rovers 2.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sadou Diallo (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Aitchison.
Substitution
Substitution, St Albans City. Liam Sole replaces Mitchell Weiss.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Kane Wilson (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Lankshear (St Albans City).
Post update
Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Mitchell Weiss (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Nicky Cadden (Forest Green Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Josh March (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Udoka Godwin-Malife.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jack Aitchison (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Stevenson.
Post update
Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Zane Banton (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Udoka Godwin-Malife (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Shaun Jeffers (St Albans City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
