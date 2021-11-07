Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Goalscorer Shaun Jeffers was a handful for the Forest Green defenders for much of the evening

Sixth-tier St Albans City stunned League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers to knock them out of the FA Cup.

Matty Stevens put Rovers in front from close range, but goals from Mitchell Weiss and Zane Banton in the space of four minutes saw the part-timers take a shock first-half lead.

Rovers' Jordan Moore-Taylor hit the bar before Jack Aitchison levelled in first-half stoppage time.

But Saints impressed after the break as Shaun Jeffers got a deserved winner.

The striker fired into an unguarded net with 13 minutes to go after Weiss had taken advantage of a slip by Kane Wilson and slid in the non-league side's top scorer for his 18th goal of the season.

