Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jane Ross' deft chip after two minutes was enough to give Rangers the win over Celtic

Rangers edged out hosts Celtic to stay two points clear of reigning champions Glasgow City at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League.

Jane Ross' second-minute chip over the goalkeeper leaves Celtic five adrift.

City eased to a 3-0 victory away to fourth-top Hibernian, while Motherwell move into fifth with a 4-3 win at home to Aberdeen.

Heart of Midlothian move off the bottom after beating Partick Thistle 3-2 as Hamilton Academical drew with Spartans.

Costa Rica midfielder Priscila Chinchilla broke the deadlock for Glasgow against Hibs as her cross found the far corner over the head of goalkeeper Gabby English after 18 minutes.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Niamh Farrelly headed in a Hayley Lauder cross midway through the second half and former Hibs forward Lauren Davidson completed the scoring in stoppage time after Ode Fulutudilu's shot came out off the post.

Motherwell striker Carla Boyce scored a hat-trick as her side were made to hold on to victory despite racing into a 3-0 goal lead within 12 minutes.

Boyce pounced to score after saves from Aberdeen goalkeeper Gail Gilmour's parry came off the bar and post her first two goals sandwiching central defender Chelsie Watson's finish.

Aberdeen striker Bayley Hutchison chipped the Motherwell goalkeeper Khym Ramsay after 23 minutes.

However, Boyce fired home to complete her hat-trick after the break before midfielder Francesca Ogilvie's curled reply and forward Johan Fraser steered in the visitor's third.

Hearts came out on top in Glasgow, with midfielder Eilidh Begg scoring the 12th-minute opener after her cross looped over Thistle goalkeeper Lauren McGregor.

Midfielder Rebecca McGowan got the better of a challenge with goalkeeper Charlotte Parker-Smith to roll in an equaliser before the break.

Striker Danica Dalzieil's long-range strike squirmed past Parker-Smith with 15 minutes remaining, but midfielder Maria McAneny's free-kick levelled the game again moments later.

Hearts secured the win when defender Georgia Hunter fired high into the net following a corner with five minutes remaining.

Hamilton took the lead against Spartans through striker Chloe Muir after 16 minutes, but forward Rosie McQuilllan's lob drew the visitors level before midfielder Megan Quigley restored the lead just before the break.

However, McQuillan set up defender Sarah Clelland to fire the Edinburgh side's second equaliser midway through the second half.