Truro City seal 3-1 Merthyr Town victory

Tyler Harvey
Tyler Harvey has scored four goals in his last four league appearances for Truro City

Three first half goals saw Truro City beat 3-1 Merthyr Town in the Southern Premier Division South.

Ryan Brett opened the scoring after 10 minutes with a simple finish after good work by Tyler Harvey before Harvey headed against the bar.

Former Plymouth Argyle youngster Harvey got the second 10 minutes later.

Ian Traylor's long-range effort got Merthyr back into it, but Exeter City loanee Cheick Diabate got a 33rd minute goal to seal Truro's victory.

The win - which was Truro's third in their last four league games - lifts Paul Wotton's side up to 10th place in the table, four points off the play-off places.

