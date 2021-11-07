Match ends, AC Milan 1, Inter Milan 1.
AC Milan missed the chance to go top of Serie A as they were held to a draw by rivals Inter in the Milan derby.
Hakan Calhanoglu's penalty put Inter ahead early in the first half after he had been tripped inside the box.
The home side equalised soon after when Stefan de Vrij turned a free-kick into his own net.
Lautaro Martinez's penalty was saved before Alexis Saelemaekers hit the post late on and Franck Kessie put the rebound wide.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic had also seen a late free-kick superbly kept out by Samir Handanovic as AC Milan finished strongly but could not get the winner.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2Calabria
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 5Ballo-TouréBooked at 26minsSubstituted forKaluluat 45'minutes
- 8TonaliSubstituted forBennacerat 71'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 10DíazSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 59'minutes
- 33KrunicSubstituted forBakayokoat 84'minutes
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 59'minutes
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 4Bennacer
- 9Giroud
- 12Rebic
- 14Conti
- 20Kalulu
- 25Florenzi
- 27Maldini
- 41Bakayoko
- 46Gabbia
- 56Saelemaekers
- 64Pellegri
- 83Mirante
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 95BastoniSubstituted forDimarcoat 84'minutes
- 36DarmianSubstituted forDumfriesat 76'minutes
- 23BarellaSubstituted forVidalat 68'minutes
- 77Brozovic
- 20Calhanoglu
- 14Perisic
- 9DzekoSubstituted forCorreaat 76'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Dumfries
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 8Vecino
- 11Kolarov
- 12Sensi
- 13Ranocchia
- 19Correa
- 22Vidal
- 32Dimarco
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Inter Milan 1.
Hand ball by Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan).
Foul by Ante Rebic (AC Milan).
Arturo Vidal (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Franck Kessié (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Fikayo Tomori.
Attempt missed. Pierre Kalulu (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié.
Attempt blocked. Davide Calabria (AC Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Saelemaekers.
Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer.
Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alexis Saelemaekers (AC Milan).
Attempt missed. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Ante Rebic (AC Milan) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Ismaël Bennacer with a cross.
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Arturo Vidal.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Federico Dimarco replaces Alessandro Bastoni.
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Substitution, AC Milan. Tiemoué Bakayoko replaces Rade Krunic.
Attempt missed. Ismaël Bennacer (AC Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (AC Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.