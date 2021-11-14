Last updated on .From the section Football

Lyndon Dykes (centre) is recovering from a knock and illness

World Cup qualifying Group F: Scotland v Denmark Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Monday, 15 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 22:35 GMT

Scotland striker Lyndon Dykes has been given a "50-50" chance of facing Denmark on Monday as Scott McTominay misses out again through illness.

Steve Clarke's side need to avoid defeat in their last Group F game to retain a chance of being seeded in the play-offs for the World Cup finals.

Manchester United midfielder McTominay missed Friday's 2-0 win in Moldova with a throat infection.

"Scott hasn't recovered enough from his virus," head coach Clarke said.

"Lyndon didn't do very much this morning. Lyndon, I would put at 50-50."

Queens Park Rangers' Dykes joined up with the squad after missing the trip to Chisinau through suspension, but he is a doubt as he bids to overcome a knock and illness.

Denmark, who outclassed the Scots 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Copenhagen in September, have already qualified for the 2022 finals in Qatar and arrive at Hampden Park looking to end their qualifying campaign with a 100% record.

Kasper Hjulmand's Group F winners are on a six-game winning run since losing 2-1 to England at the semi-final stage of the Euro 2020 finals this summer.

Clarke's group runners-up had already lost Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson, who scored one and set up the other in Chisinau, through suspension and handed Celtic's Anthony Ralston his first senior call-up as a replacement.

He will compete with Stephen O'Donnell for a starting place, the Motherwell defender and McTominay being two of eight Scotland players who are a yellow card away from suspension.

Team news

Dykes and Bournemouth attacking midfielder Ryan Christie are available after suspension for Scotland, but the former is rated as doubtful.

This time, Clarke will be without Patterson after the 20-year-old picked up a second booking in Moldova, with Ralston called up as a replacement.

McTominay, who had been utilised as a central defender, misses out with a throat infection.

Denmark head coach Hjulmand lost three midfielders - Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Brentford's Mathias Jensen and Malmo's Anders Christiansen - Crystal Palace centre-half Joachim Andersen and Hoffenheim striker Robert Skov to injury before Friday's 3-1 win over Faroe Islands.

However, only Hojbjerg has started their previous game, a 1-0 defeat of Austria, as Hjulmand's side showed four changes from that previous home game.

What don't we know about Denmark?

Denmark arrive having secured their place in the World Cup finals with two games to spare and having gone eight qualifiers without conceding a goal until Klaemint Olsen's flicked header gave the Faroes hope of a shock result at 2-1 down on Friday.

A nervous finish was ended by Atalanta wing-back Joachim Maehle's sublime chipped finish in stoppage time.

As he leads the Danes for the 26th time in a little over a year, will Hjulmand use the game to experiment and give fringe players a chance? Or will he field his strongest side to give them the best chance to complete the qualifying campaign with a 100% record?

Bologna forward Andreas Skov Olsen close-range finish for his sixth international goal was followed by Jacob Bruun Larsen's tap-in - his first in his third international - will have the 23-year-old Hoffenheim winger dreaming of a start at Hampden.

Fellow 23-year-old Anders Dreyer made his debut against the Faroes and the Rubin Kazan winger will also hope to have made a big enough impression to be given a start.

