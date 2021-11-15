Wales thrashed Belarus 5-1 on Saturday to overtake the Czech Republic into second place

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Wales v Belgium Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 16 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Wales will secure second spot in their World Cup qualifying group with a draw against Belgium on Tuesday.

Wales are already guaranteed a play-off place having won their Nations League group but, to have any chance of a home draw, they must finish second in their World Cup qualifying group.

They are three points ahead of the third-place Czech Republic, whose final qualifier is against minnows Estonia.

World number ones Belgium have already won Group E to qualify automatically.

"To qualify for a World Cup, these opportunities won't come along very often," said Aaron Ramsey, who is expected to captain Wales with Gareth Bale set to be on the bench.

"It might be the last time we have an opportunity as good as this.

"That was our target, to finish second in our group, that hasn't changed. If we manage to get a result on Tuesday we will have achieved it."

If Wales and the Czech Republic end on the same number of points, second place will go to the team with the best goal difference or, failing that, the team with most goals scored. Wales currently have a goal difference two better than the Czechs, having scored one goal more in total.

Wales can take such a scenario out of the equation by taking at least a point from their match against Belgium.

That would also significantly enhance their hopes of securing home advantage for the play-off semi-final. Victory would guarantee it.

The 12 play-off places go to the 10 group runners-up and two from the Nations League, with home advantage in the semi-finals going to the six highest-ranked runners-up.

With Euro 2016 champions Portugal now among the teams confirmed as being at home in the play-offs after they were dramatically beaten at home by Serbia on Sunday, there is more of an incentive for Wales to finish as one of the six best runners-up and avoid such formidable opposition.

"That home tie is going to be massive but there are great teams in that pot who we could potentially draw," said Ramsey.

"We have just got to concentrate on this game and try to finish the job off correctly, then worry about whatever is to come in the future."

Aaron Ramsey urges Wales to seize rare opportunity

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has admitted he will look to blood a new generation against Wales.

But, with Wales in need of a point to secure second place in the group behind Belgium, he insists the world's number one ranked side will not drop their standards.

Thibaut Courtois, Eden Hazard, Jason Denayer, Simon Mignolet and Dennis Praet have been added to an absentee list already containing Romelu Lukaku, Toby Alderweireld and Youri Tielemans.

"In our three qualifying campaigns, we have 27 games, 25 victories and two draws - and we want to carry on with those standards, but we want to see players who have been impressing and will get their opportunity," Martinez said.

"We have worked for two years developing a new group and we feel they are ready and we will see some of those generation of players, and see… what they can bring to this squad 12 months away from the World Cup."

Hazard has returned to Real Madrid after completing 60 minutes against Estonia, a move Martinez says was planned once automatic qualification was secure, while Courtois was among those he said were carrying "niggles".

Wales, beaten by Belgium in Leuven at the start of the campaign, apart from that result have an enviable record against a side ranked first by Fifa since September 2018, including a 1-0 win over Belgium in June 2015 on their last visit to Cardiff.

Martinez, who began his coaching career at Swansea City, says he expects a hostile atmosphere.

"The environment of a full crowd after a Covid period makes a big difference," he said. "We felt it when we played Estonia so know that will play a big part and it will be a challenge for us, especially for those who have not experienced it in previous camps.

"But the atmosphere will be perfect for what we need. We have worked for two years developing a new group and we feel they are ready."

Team news

Bale will not start for Wales but could feature as a substitute as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

The Real Madrid attacking midfielder, 32, was taken off at half-time in Saturday's 5-1 thrashing of Belarus, a precautionary substitution he described as "planned" afterwards.

Bale was winning his 100th cap but making his first appearance for two months after a hamstring tear.

He is likely to be replaced by Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore, who is available after serving a one-match suspension, but defender or midfielder Ethan Ampadu is banned following his yellow card against Belarus.

There are seven players in the Wales squad who are one booking away from suspension. They are Chris Gunter, James Lawrence, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, Harry Wilson, Sorba Thomas and Aaron Ramsey.

Players booked against Belgium will be banned for the play-off semi-final in March, played over one leg.

Belgium are without some prominent first-team players, including Chelsea striker Lukaku, who is recovering from an ankle injury.

Hazard and goalkeeper Courtois are also missing, as are Leicester City midfielder Tielemans, Lyon defender Denayer and Al Duhail centre-back Alderweireld, formerly of Tottenham.

Match facts