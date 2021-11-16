Match ends, Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 1.
Wales were dealt a blow in their bid to qualify for Uefa U21 Euro 2023 against Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade.
Felix Mambimbi's second-half goal was the difference in Wales' third loss of their Group E campaign.
The hosts were denied a draw when Billy Sass-Davies' header was ruled out for a foul on Swiss defender Nicolas Vouilloz late on.
Wales produced most of the chances, but could not find the back of the net.
Paul Bodin's side fronted up to the physicality of the group leaders and eight yellow cards were brandished, five of them against Wales, with Ryan Astley, Owen Beck, Brandon Cooper, Terry Taylor and Daniel Williams going into the book.
Wales remain fourth in Group E and their chances of progressing now appear slim.
The reverse fixture awaits Wales when their qualifying campaign resumes in Switzerland in March 2022.
Wales under-21 boss Paul Bodin said:
"Frustrated. I thought we did enough to get a result in the game. The first half they ledged it with some real good quality that they've got.
"But other than one or two flurries I thought we grew into the game, had a bit more belief and then we came out in the second half with much more confidence and we created some really good opportunities.
"They scored from a real disappointing goal from our perspective. It should have been dealt with better. But these things happen at youth level and it's about learning.
"These boys are on their career pathway and games like this they can only learn from and get better."
Line-ups
Wales U21
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Ratcliffe
- 2AstleyBooked at 48mins
- 4Sass-Davies
- 5CooperBooked at 90mins
- 14BeckBooked at 59mins
- 11AdamsSubstituted forJonesat 74'minutes
- 6WilliamsBooked at 69mins
- 8TaylorBooked at 59mins
- 7Pearson
- 9JephcottSubstituted forHughesat 82'minutes
- 10ValeSubstituted forDaviesat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Jones
- 12Shepperd
- 13Boyes
- 15Davies
- 16Hughes
- 17King
- 18Williams-Margetson
- 19Hammond
- 21Webb
Switzerland U21
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 12Hammel
- 13GantenbeinBooked at 3mins
- 4Vouilloz
- 2Husic
- 17Kronig
- 8JankewitzSubstituted forMalesat 75'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 6Sohm
- 11MambimbiSubstituted forBarèsat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 22Rieder
- 14NdoyeSubstituted forLungoyiat 90+6'minutes
- 10AmdouniSubstituted forStojilkovicat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Müller
- 7Lungoyi
- 9Stojilkovic
- 15Barès
- 16Schüpbach
- 18Krasniqi
- 19Males
- 21Keller
- 23Antunes
- Referee:
- Manfredas Lukjancukas
Live Text
Second Half ends, Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 1.
Brandon Cooper (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Switzerland U21. Christopher Lungoyi replaces Dan Ndoye.
Gabriel Barès (Switzerland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Switzerland U21. Filip Stojilkovic replaces Zeki Amdouni.
Substitution, Wales U21. Rhys Hughes replaces Luke Jephcott.
Darian Males (Switzerland U21) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution, Wales U21. Isaak Davies replaces Jack Vale.
Substitution, Switzerland U21. Darian Males replaces Alexandre Jankewitz.
Substitution, Wales U21. Edward Jones replaces Joe Adams.
Substitution, Switzerland U21. Gabriel Barès replaces Felix Mambimbi.
Daniel Williams (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.
Terry Taylor (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.
Owen Beck (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.
Goal! Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 1. Felix Mambimbi (Switzerland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Ndoye.
Ryan Astley (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half begins Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 0.
First Half ends, Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 0.
Adrian Gantenbein (Switzerland U21) is shown the yellow card.