Wales had beaten Gibraltar 7-0 in their previous game

Wales were dealt a blow in their bid to qualify for Uefa U21 Euro 2023 against Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade.

Felix Mambimbi's second-half goal was the difference in Wales' third loss of their Group E campaign.

The hosts were denied a draw when Billy Sass-Davies' header was ruled out for a foul on Swiss defender Nicolas Vouilloz late on.

Wales produced most of the chances, but could not find the back of the net.

Paul Bodin's side fronted up to the physicality of the group leaders and eight yellow cards were brandished, five of them against Wales, with Ryan Astley, Owen Beck, Brandon Cooper, Terry Taylor and Daniel Williams going into the book.

Wales remain fourth in Group E and their chances of progressing now appear slim.

The reverse fixture awaits Wales when their qualifying campaign resumes in Switzerland in March 2022.

Wales under-21 boss Paul Bodin said:

"Frustrated. I thought we did enough to get a result in the game. The first half they ledged it with some real good quality that they've got.

"But other than one or two flurries I thought we grew into the game, had a bit more belief and then we came out in the second half with much more confidence and we created some really good opportunities.

"They scored from a real disappointing goal from our perspective. It should have been dealt with better. But these things happen at youth level and it's about learning.

"These boys are on their career pathway and games like this they can only learn from and get better."