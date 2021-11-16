Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Wales U21Wales U210Switzerland U21Switzerland U211

Uefa U21 Euro 2023 qualifier: Wales 0-1 Switzerland

By Molly StephensBBC Sport Wales at Rodney Parade

Wales' Jack Vale in action against Switzerland
Wales had beaten Gibraltar 7-0 in their previous game

Wales were dealt a blow in their bid to qualify for Uefa U21 Euro 2023 against Switzerland at Newport's Rodney Parade.

Felix Mambimbi's second-half goal was the difference in Wales' third loss of their Group E campaign.

The hosts were denied a draw when Billy Sass-Davies' header was ruled out for a foul on Swiss defender Nicolas Vouilloz late on.

Wales produced most of the chances, but could not find the back of the net.

Paul Bodin's side fronted up to the physicality of the group leaders and eight yellow cards were brandished, five of them against Wales, with Ryan Astley, Owen Beck, Brandon Cooper, Terry Taylor and Daniel Williams going into the book.

Wales remain fourth in Group E and their chances of progressing now appear slim.

The reverse fixture awaits Wales when their qualifying campaign resumes in Switzerland in March 2022.

Wales under-21 boss Paul Bodin said:

"Frustrated. I thought we did enough to get a result in the game. The first half they ledged it with some real good quality that they've got.

"But other than one or two flurries I thought we grew into the game, had a bit more belief and then we came out in the second half with much more confidence and we created some really good opportunities.

"They scored from a real disappointing goal from our perspective. It should have been dealt with better. But these things happen at youth level and it's about learning.

"These boys are on their career pathway and games like this they can only learn from and get better."

Line-ups

Wales U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ratcliffe
  • 2AstleyBooked at 48mins
  • 4Sass-Davies
  • 5CooperBooked at 90mins
  • 14BeckBooked at 59mins
  • 11AdamsSubstituted forJonesat 74'minutes
  • 6WilliamsBooked at 69mins
  • 8TaylorBooked at 59mins
  • 7Pearson
  • 9JephcottSubstituted forHughesat 82'minutes
  • 10ValeSubstituted forDaviesat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Jones
  • 12Shepperd
  • 13Boyes
  • 15Davies
  • 16Hughes
  • 17King
  • 18Williams-Margetson
  • 19Hammond
  • 21Webb

Switzerland U21

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 12Hammel
  • 13GantenbeinBooked at 3mins
  • 4Vouilloz
  • 2Husic
  • 17Kronig
  • 8JankewitzSubstituted forMalesat 75'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 6Sohm
  • 11MambimbiSubstituted forBarèsat 74'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22Rieder
  • 14NdoyeSubstituted forLungoyiat 90+6'minutes
  • 10AmdouniSubstituted forStojilkovicat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Müller
  • 7Lungoyi
  • 9Stojilkovic
  • 15Barès
  • 16Schüpbach
  • 18Krasniqi
  • 19Males
  • 21Keller
  • 23Antunes
Referee:
Manfredas Lukjancukas

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 1.

  3. Booking

    Brandon Cooper (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland U21. Christopher Lungoyi replaces Dan Ndoye.

  5. Booking

    Gabriel Barès (Switzerland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland U21. Filip Stojilkovic replaces Zeki Amdouni.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Rhys Hughes replaces Luke Jephcott.

  8. Booking

    Darian Males (Switzerland U21) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Isaak Davies replaces Jack Vale.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland U21. Darian Males replaces Alexandre Jankewitz.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Wales U21. Edward Jones replaces Joe Adams.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Switzerland U21. Gabriel Barès replaces Felix Mambimbi.

  13. Booking

    Daniel Williams (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Booking

    Terry Taylor (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  15. Booking

    Owen Beck (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 1. Felix Mambimbi (Switzerland U21) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dan Ndoye.

  17. Booking

    Ryan Astley (Wales U21) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 0.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wales U21 0, Switzerland U21 0.

  20. Booking

    Adrian Gantenbein (Switzerland U21) is shown the yellow card.

