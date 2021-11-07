Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard and Belgium boss Roberto Martinez top Aston Villa's wish list to replace the sacked Dean Smith. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Emotional Ryan Jack admits he was "blown away" by a rousing standing ovation on his Rangers return as the Scotland midfielder made his first appearance since February during Sunday's 4-2 win over Ross County at Ibrox. (Daily Record) external-link

Ange Postecoglou has asked the Celtic supporters who disturbed a minute's silence at Dens Park to show the "respect and dignity" worthy of the club, while praising the majority of fans who respected the Remembrance Day tribute. (Glasgow Evening Times) external-link

Manager Steven Gerrard reckons Rangers will be "difficult to stop" if they can eradicate the sloppy mistakes that are undermining their clinical attacking play at present. (Herald) external-link

Match-winning Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen says he had to "rise above" provocation from Scott Brown, claiming the Aberdeen captain was trying to goad him into a second booking at Pittodrie on Saturday. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen forward Ryan Hedges is not ruling out a new contract at Pittodrie as an offer made in the summer remains unsigned. (Press & Journal) external-link

Hearts attacker Josh Ginnelly is confident the Tynecastle club can keep applying pressure on Celtic and Rangers after a thumping win over Dundee United on Saturday. (Herald) external-link