Alex Neil has been out of work since leaving Preston in March after close to four years in charge

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell has enlisted the help of former Norwich and Preston boss Alex Neil, one of his former team-mates, to take a look at the struggling League One club.

Crewe are bottom of the table - six points from safety - and were dumped out of the FA Cup by League Two Swindon on Saturday.

Artell has turned to his old Mansfield Town team-mate to give him advice.

"Hopefully we can pick his brain and improve," Artell told BBC Radio Stoke.

"I spoke to the chairman some months ago about getting someone to come in as a fresh pair of eyes for a few days, looking at where we can and can't improve."

Neil and Artell, both 40, were team-mates for a season at Mansfield in League Two in 2004-05 - and the Crewe boss was keen to exploit his nous while the Scot waits for another suitable job opportunity.

"I played with Alex," said Artell. "I trust him.

"He's just having a look. And he's been invaluable already."

'Do you care enough?'

David Artell, who won promotion back to the third tier with Crewe in 2019-20, has been in charge since January 2017

Although the main priority is making up the current six-point gap between themselves and the League One safety threshold, the Alex still have hopes in the EFL Trophy - and go into Tuesday's final group game top of their four-team group and needing to avoid defeat by Wolves Under-21s to ensure qualification.

But Artell warns that some of his players are going to have to up their game after just one win in 16 league matches this season.

"The first question I asked the players after the game on Saturday was 'do you care? Does it hurt you as much as it does me?' One or two lads let themselves down.

"You want soldiers you can rely on, the ones who will go over the top with you and will go into battle for you. That's what we're facing.

"When you know your mate next to you is going to go over the top with you when that whistle blows, that's a real powerful thing.

"Some of the younger ones might not understand the gravity of the situation. But you're always going to be in trouble when you play with nine men.

"In the position we're in we need 11 and a half men or 12 men on the park every week."