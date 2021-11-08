Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Kean Bryan suffered his knee injury on his full West Bromwich Albion debut

West Brom defender Kean Bryan will miss the rest of the 2021-22 Championship campaign with a knee injury.

Summer signing Bryan, 25, has been told he needs surgery after suffering anterior cruciate ligament damage in the first half of last Wednesday's 1-0 home win over Hull City.

The club confirmed that Bryan is "ruled out for the remainder of the season".

A club statement said: "He will begin rehabilitation to ready himself to return at the beginning of 2022-23."

Former Manchester City youngster Bryan only joined Albion as a free agent in early September following his summer release by Sheffield United.

Having been brought in as cover when Dara O'Shea got injured, he was making his first start after two previous appearances from the bench.