Ballard has emerged as a key figure in the NI defence in recent months

Northern Ireland are awaiting news of the fitness of defender Daniel Ballard before the forthcoming World Cup qualifiers with Lithuania and Italy.

The Millwall player is manager Ian Baraclough's only injury concern for the double-header on 12 and 15 November, which will end the campaign.

Baraclough reported on Monday that Ballard is troubled by "an ongoing knee issue" and that he is expecting "an update from his club in due course".

The squad has now assembled in Belfast.

Baraclough said that no players had been added from the standby list to the 25-strong squad he announced last week.

Northern Ireland's hopes of reaching Qatar have ended but Baraclough and his players are keen to end the qualifying series "on a high" with home games against the Lithuanians on Friday and European champions Italy three days later.

"We have two home games with our own fans in the stadium so we want them to go home looking forward to the Nations League and Euro qualifiers which are coming up," said Baraclough.

"We have had some ups and downs during this World Cup campaign and, looking at it, that was to be expected.

"But we have set ourselves high standards and we need to ensure we maintain those high standards and make sure we become a team that performs for 90 minutes, and not 70 or 75 minutes."

Lithuania 'resolute and compact'

Northern Ireland defeated Lithuania 4-1 in Vilnius in September but the manager insists his side will not be taking their opponents, who defeated Bulgaria 3-1 in October, lightly.

"We know the Lithuanians are strong, resolute and really compact. They had a good result at home to Bulgaria and have a new coach who is starting to implement things that he wants to get across to them, and you can see that," he pointed out.

"They will run for 90 minutes. They won't make it easy for us and they have two or three players who can hurt you if you stand off them and give them time, so we have plenty to think about and plenty to prepare for."