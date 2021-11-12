Euro Under-21 Qualifying
Scotland U21Scotland U211Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U210

Scotland U21 v Kazakhstan U21

European Under-21 Championship qualifying: Scotland v Kazakhstan
Venue: Tannadice, Dundee Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:05 GMT
Line-ups

Scotland U21

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Mair
  • 2Ashby
  • 5Welsh
  • 4Mayo
  • 3Doig
  • 14Kelly
  • 15High
  • 8Fiorini
  • 10Leonard
  • 16Awokoya-Mebude
  • 11Middleton

Substitutes

  • 1Slicker
  • 6Clayton
  • 7Banks
  • 9Pressley
  • 17Montgomery
  • 18Burroughs
  • 19Williamson
  • 20Anderson
  • 23Kennedy

Kazakhstan U21

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Ustimenko
  • 2Skvortsov
  • 5Zhaksylykov
  • 4ZhumakhanovBooked at 19mins
  • 16Shirobokov
  • 14Kenesov
  • 10Seidakhmet
  • 9Astanov
  • 17Karaman
  • 6Nurbol
  • 11Zhumabek

Substitutes

  • 7Samorodov
  • 8Ulshin
  • 13Kalmyrza
  • 15Tkachenko
  • 18Nurseitov
  • 19Buranchiev
  • 21Turklybek
  • 22Tolepbergen
  • 23Nazymkhanov
Referee:
Snir Levy

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Scotland U21 1, Kazakhstan U21 0. Lewis Fiorini (Scotland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.

  2. Booking

    Adilbek Zhumakhanov (Kazakhstan U21) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories