Scotland U21 v Kazakhstan U21

Goal! Scotland U21 1, Kazakhstan U21 0. Lewis Fiorini (Scotland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.
Scotland U21Scotland U211Kazakhstan U21Kazakhstan U210
Last updated on .From the section Football
|European Under-21 Championship qualifying: Scotland v Kazakhstan
|Venue: Tannadice, Dundee Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:05 GMT
|Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website & app
Formation 4-3-3
Formation 5-4-1
Goal! Scotland U21 1, Kazakhstan U21 0. Lewis Fiorini (Scotland U21) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Stephen Kelly.
Adilbek Zhumakhanov (Kazakhstan U21) is shown the yellow card.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Croatia U21
|5
|5
|0
|0
|14
|3
|11
|15
|2
|Norway U21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|16
|5
|11
|12
|3
|Austria U21
|6
|4
|0
|2
|17
|6
|11
|12
|4
|Finland U21
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|7
|1
|7
|5
|Azerbaijan U21
|5
|0
|1
|4
|2
|17
|-15
|1
|6
|Estonia U21
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|19
|-19
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany U21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|17
|8
|9
|12
|2
|Israel U21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|12
|6
|6
|12
|3
|Poland U21
|5
|3
|1
|1
|12
|4
|8
|10
|4
|Hungary U21
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|7
|5
|Latvia U21
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|3
|6
|San Marino U21
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|19
|-19
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Spain U21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|3
|9
|12
|2
|Russia U21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|14
|4
|10
|12
|3
|Northern Ireland U21
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|4
|Slovakia U21
|5
|2
|0
|3
|9
|8
|1
|6
|5
|Lithuania U21
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|13
|-10
|3
|6
|Malta U21
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|13
|-8
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Portugal U21
|4
|4
|0
|0
|14
|0
|14
|12
|2
|Greece U21
|5
|3
|2
|0
|10
|1
|9
|11
|3
|Cyprus U21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|12
|1
|11
|7
|4
|Iceland U21
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|7
|5
|Belarus U21
|5
|1
|0
|4
|7
|7
|0
|3
|6
|Liechtenstein U21
|6
|0
|0
|6
|0
|37
|-37
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland U21
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|2
|12
|13
|2
|Netherlands U21
|4
|3
|1
|0
|13
|3
|10
|10
|3
|Moldova U21
|6
|2
|1
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|7
|4
|Wales U21
|5
|2
|1
|2
|10
|6
|4
|7
|5
|Bulgaria U21
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|8
|0
|6
|6
|Gibraltar U21
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|20
|-20
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sweden U21
|6
|4
|2
|0
|18
|4
|14
|14
|2
|Italy U21
|5
|4
|1
|0
|9
|2
|7
|13
|3
|Montenegro U21
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|7
|4
|R. of Ireland U21
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|5
|Bosnia and Herzegovina U21
|6
|1
|2
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|5
|6
|Luxembourg U21
|6
|0
|1
|5
|2
|16
|-14
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Czech Rep U21
|5
|4
|0
|1
|10
|3
|7
|12
|2
|England U21
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|3
|Albania U21
|5
|3
|0
|2
|7
|7
|0
|9
|4
|Slovenia U21
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|5
|1
|7
|5
|Kosovo U21
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|-4
|3
|6
|Andorra U21
|5
|0
|0
|5
|0
|9
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|France U21
|5
|4
|1
|0
|19
|1
|18
|13
|2
|Ukraine U21
|5
|3
|1
|1
|5
|7
|-2
|10
|3
|North Macedonia U21
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|6
|4
|Faroe Islands U21
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|6
|5
|Serbia U21
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|5
|6
|Armenia U21
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|17
|-12
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Belgium U21
|5
|4
|1
|0
|9
|1
|8
|13
|2
|Denmark U21
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Turkey U21
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|5
|4
|Scotland U21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|5
|Kazakhstan U21
|5
|0
|0
|5
|1
|8
|-7
|0