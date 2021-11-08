Last updated on .From the section Football

David de Gea said he was "hurt" by the derby result on Saturday

Manchester United players find defeat hard to swallow, Liverpool fans are made to eat humble pie after taunting David Moyes and a Twitter account admin for Stenhousemuir gets attacked by an actual pie.

All this, and so much more, are among the weekend's best football tweets.

1. Manchester United feeling blue

Manchester United's players and their social media managers must be struggling for new ways to apologise to the fans at the moment. There was another round of public self-flagellation after United were once again well beaten at home by a big rival on Saturday. Manchester City won 2-0, but it could have ended with a heavier defeat in truth.

Eric Bailly, who scored an own goal, held his hands up.

Harry Maguire was arguably at fault for City's second goal too.

David de Gea managed to keep the scoreline from getting out of control with some fine saves but was caught by surprise by Bernardo Silva for the second goal. He is not loving life at the moment.

And one former player was pretty horrified by a quite telling statistic from the match.

2. David Moyes = football genius

Meanwhile, with the job that David Moyes is doing at West Ham at the moment, some Manchester United fans may wonder whether their club got rid of him too soon.

West Ham inflicted Liverpool's first defeat in 26 matches and were well worth the three points on Sunday.

3. Unstoppable

Women's Super League leaders Arsenal are absolutely flying this season with six wins in six after thrashing West Ham 4-0 on Sunday.

4. Chaos after Smith leaves the Villa

Aston Villa parted ways with manager Dean Smith over the weekend, following a 1-0 defeat to Southampton - their fifth Premier League loss in a row.

There was a bit of consternation when midfielder Douglas Luiz posted some smiling selfies on social media following the news - something which he was quick to clear up.

5. The not so special one

Jose Mourinho's time at Roma isn't off to the best start and the critics are already out for him. TRoma have now won just one match in the past seven and their latest defeat came against newly-promoted minnows Venezia.

6. Winning in style

Meanwhile, for Venezia, it was only their third win of the season, but they're out to prove that they're more than just manufacturers of beautiful kits.

7. The definition of 'going too early'

Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe were left looking a little bit silly on Sunday after they both produced a pre-rehearsed celebration when Saka scored early in their match against Watford - only for it to be ruled out by VAR.

Smith Rowe made up for any embarrassment by later scoring a match-winning penalty.

8. Did he take that snake kit too literally?

Hakan Calhanoglu has been called a 'snake' external-link by AC Milan fans after the way he celebrated scoring against his former club in Sunday's derby.

Inter Milan's kit does feature a snakeskin design, so maybe Calhanoglu was just getting into character.

That came after this odd sort of 'half-and-half' Instagram post from the player.

The match finished all square, but Calhanoglu had quite an impact on the game overall.

9. #FreeFreeman

Over in the National Women's Soccer League, Gotham FC defender Mandy Freeman received a bizarre sanction for being too eager to be substituted onto the pitch.

The incident had fans confused.

10. Unsavoury scenes

Who would be a Twitter admin for a football club hey? When you're not getting pelted with insults online, you run the risk of having baked missiles projected towards you in the stands.

11. Nail in the coffin

Over in Brazil, a bit of post-match banter from Internacional players ended exactly as one might expect.

12. John Terry finally joins Twitter

And, finally, just in case anyone thought that there wasn't already enough defensiveness on Twitter, one legendary centre-back is here to remedy that.