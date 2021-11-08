Last updated on .From the section England

Arsenal forward Emile Smith Rowe has been called up to the England squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino.

Manchester United pair Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw - along with Mason Mount and James Ward-Prowse - have not reported for international duty.

Ward-Prowse is ill while Rashford will concentrate on his fitness after returning from a shoulder injury.

Smith Rowe has scored in his past three league games.

More to follow.