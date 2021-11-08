Last updated on .From the section European Football

Xavi signed his contract on the pitch at the Nou Camp alongside Barcelona president Joan Laporta

New Barcelona boss Xavi says he will work hard to make Barcelona great again after signing his contract in front of almost 10,000 fans at the Nou Camp.

The eight-time La Liga winner with Barca as a player has a deal which runs until 2024.

Barca have not been crowned champions of Spain since 2018-19 and are currently ninth in the table - 11 points behind leaders Real Sociedad.

"We are Barca and we have to win every game," said Xavi.

Xavi is Barcelona's fifth different manager since they last won the Champions League under Luis Enrique in 2015.

Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien and Ronald Koeman have also had spells in charge.

"You have given me goosebumps," Xavi, a four-time Champions League winner with the club, told Barca fans.

Xavi helped Barcelona win the Champions League four times during his playing career

He added: "I just want to say one thing. We are the best club in the world and we will work hard to achieve success.

"We are in a difficult situation as a club, but now we have to think only about what's good for Barca."

Barca club president Joan Laporta joined Xavi on the pitch and said: "Today is a day that will go down in club history."

Xavi's first game in charge is against local rivals Espanyol at the Nou Camp on 20 November.