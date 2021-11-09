Women's Champions League - Group C
Koge v Arsenal: Jonas Eidevall says Gunners can challenge on all fronts this season

Jonas Eidevall takes a training session ahead of Arsenal's Women's Champions League game against Koge
Jonas Eidevall has guided Arsenal to 13 wins in 14 games since taking charge of the WSL side in the summer

Boss Jonas Eidevall insists Arsenal are strong enough to challenge for five major trophies this season.

Arsenal are back in Women's Champions League action on Wednesday against Koge after beating West Ham to restore their three-point Women's Super League lead.

They also booked their place in the delayed 2020-21 Women's FA Cup final in October.

"I have a big belief in this squad and I feel we can beat any opponent," Eidevall said.

"That is a nice feeling to have going into the games."

Since Eidevall's arrival as boss in the summer, Arsenal have won 13 of 14 games in all competitions.

Their only defeat was a 4-1 loss against champions Barcelona in their opening Champions League group game.

The Gunners are second in Group C after beating Hoffenheim in their last match.

Arsenal's involvement in the Champions League means they receive a bye to the quarter-finals of the Women's Continental Tyres League Cup. Their Women's FA Cup campaign for the current season is also yet to get under way.

Asked if he has a squad that can compete on all fronts, the 38-year-old Swede replied: "I think so, that's the belief I have in the squad".

"So far in the season we have shown that we are able to win with a lot of different players on the pitch which has been a strength as well," he added.

'Our opponent will run like crazy'

The Gunners were able to use WSL all-time leading scorer Vivianne Miedema off the bench on Sunday as they maintained their perfect start to the league season with a 4-0 win against the Hammers.

Two-time World Cup winning United States forward Tobin Heath was left out of the London derby and will again miss Wednesday's European trip to Denmark to face Koge.

While Heath and Jennifer Beattie have not travelled for the Group C tie, Eidevall said both will be available for Saturday's north London derby against Tottenham. Viktoria Schnaderbeck, however, is not expected to feature in either game.

Eidevall said "away games in Europe are never easy" and expects to face a side that will defend compactly and counter-attack.

"Our opponent will run like crazy to defend and we need to be good, be patient, move the ball quickly but don't stress and focus on our performance like we always do," he said.

"If we do that good enough, I am sure we will get a result that we are happy with."

