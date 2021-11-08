Last updated on .From the section Wales

Manchester United midfielder Dylan Levitt is currently on loan at Dundee United, while defender Ben Cabango plays for Championship side Swansea City

World Cup 2022 qualifying: Estonia v Wales Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 November Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Dylan Levitt and Ben Cabango have withdrawn from the Wales squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Midfielder Levitt is injured, while defender Cabango has withdrawn for personal reasons.

No replacements have been announced for the pair, with Wales still having 26 players in their squad.

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale could win his 100th Wales cap after being named in the squad for the decisive qualifiers against Belarus and Belgium.

Bale, who has 99 caps, missed Wales' October qualifiers because of hamstring tear.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is also included in the squad.

Robert Page's side will play both their final qualifiers at home, with Belarus visiting Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, 13 November, before Belgium, who are five points clear at the top and almost certain to secure the only automatic qualification spot as group winners, visit the Welsh capital on Tuesday, 16 November.

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey, Daniel Ward, Adam Davies, Chris Gunter, Ben Davies, Connor Roberts, Chris Mepham, Joe Rodon, Neco Williams, James Lawrence, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Aaron Ramsey, Joe Allen, Jonny Williams, Ethan Ampadu, Harry Wilson, Joe Morrell, Will Vaulks, Sorba Thomas, Daniel James, Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore, Tyler Roberts, Brennan Johnson, Rubin Colwill, Mark Harris.