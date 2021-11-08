Last updated on .From the section Scotland

John Souttar (left) last won a Scotland cap against Belgium in 2018

World Cup qualifying: Moldova v Scotland Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 23:25 GMT

John Souttar is "proud" to have regained a Scotland squad berth after a three-year absence from the side.

Injuries meant the Hearts defender, 25, played only four times last season and 11 games the year before.

But he has been a mainstay so far this term and was called up by national coach Steve Clarke after Grant Hanley was ruled out of the matches against Moldova (Friday) and Denmark (Monday).

"It's been a long few years," three-times capped Souttar told BBC Scotland.

"It was a proud moment to get the call. When I was coming back from my Achilles injury last year, that was probably the moment when there was a bit of a doubt whether I'd get back playing, never mind at this level.

"As soon as I got back, I never doubted myself. My body's feeling good. Physically and mentally, I've benefitted from that time not playing football."

Souttar's younger brother, Harry, is a club-mate of Stoke City striker Jacob Brown, who is in the Scotland squad for the first time. Forward Lyndon Dykes is suspended for Friday's away game, where a win would guarantee Clarke's side a World Cup play-off place.

And the elder Souttar said of Brown: "My brother raves about him, says he's an unbelievable athlete. He's scored five goals for them this season, got assists and my brother says he's a really good player. I'm sure he'll be an asset to the country."