Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge0SalfordSalford City1

Dagenham and Redbridge 0-1 Salford City: League Two side edge into second round of FA Cup

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

League Two Salford City avoided an FA Cup first-round upset as they beat National League side Dagenham and Redbridge.

But the game was briefly paused in the 89th minute when a supporter needed medical treatment with both sides leaving the pitch as the fan got help.

Salford had taken a third-minute lead when Jordan Turnbull powerfully headed in from a left-wing corner.

The hosts had chances to equalise but Callum Reynolds could only hit a post.

However, there were worrying scenes at Victoria Road late on when medics and stewards quickly rushed on to the pitch to help a supporter, who had suffered a head injury and was later carried off on a stretcher to gain further treatment.

The win takes Salford, 19th in League Two, into round two for a second consecutive season; they went out to Newport County at that phase in 2020-21.

However, they had to work hard for the win - Salford goalkeeper Connor Ripley did well to keep out Myles Weston's angled strike and Matt Robinson's low effort in the first half.

After the break, the Daggers continued to create chances, but Angelo Balanta twice shot at Ripley, who also tipped a George Saunders shot over the bar.

Following the medical incident, there were 10 minutes of added time, but the hosts could not force a cup replay.

Salford have never made it into the third round of the FA Cup, also losing in the second round in 2015-16.

They will face National League opponents again when they host Chesterfield over the weekend of 4-5 December.

Line-ups

Dag & Red

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Justham
  • 5Wright
  • 6ClarkBooked at 90mins
  • 2Reynolds
  • 19LingSubstituted forAkanbiat 71'minutes
  • 8Sagaf
  • 4RanceSubstituted forJonesat 67'minutes
  • 12Robinson
  • 11Weston
  • 20da Silva VilheteSubstituted forSaundersat 80'minutes
  • 10Balanta

Substitutes

  • 14Saunders
  • 18Scott
  • 21Akanbi
  • 26Jones
  • 27Lawlor

Salford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 26Ripley
  • 24Smith
  • 5Eastham
  • 16TurnbullBooked at 66mins
  • 32Shephard
  • 4Lowe
  • 8Lund
  • 3TourayBooked at 72mins
  • 11MorrisSubstituted forLoveat 79'minutes
  • 20OtehSubstituted forMcAlenyat 62'minutes
  • 40HendersonSubstituted forN'Maiat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Love
  • 18McAleny
  • 22Golden
  • 25Kirnon
  • 28Denny
  • 30N'Mai
  • 31Torrance
Referee:
David Rock
Attendance:
2,330

Match Stats

Home TeamDag & RedAway TeamSalford
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home9
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away18

