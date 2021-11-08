Steven Gerrard: Rangers manager high on Aston Villa shortlist to replace Dean Smith

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Steven Gerrard
Steven Gerrard, who took charge in June 2018, led Rangers to their first title in 10 years last season

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard remains high on Aston Villa's list of potential targets to replace Dean Smith - but other contenders are under discussion.

Villa's hierarchy are impressed by Gerrard's work in revitalising Rangers in what is his first managerial job.

He has long been seen as a future Liverpool boss, but Villa may be ready to try to tempt him to Villa Park.

The 41-year-old is also well known to Villa chief executive and ex-Reds managing director Christian Purslow.

Gerrard, however, is not the only name being considered and Villa are determined to conduct a proper recruitment process during the international break to identify their new manager, with the hope of having him in charge for their next game at home to Brighton on 20 November.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez and his Denmark counterpart Kasper Hjulmand, who led his country to the Euro 2020 semi-finals, are also of interest to the Villa board.

Southampton's Ralph Hasenhuttl is another admired by Villa but has strong loyalty to Southampton, while Brighton's Graham Potter would be another prime contender for any vacant post, but it is highly doubted he would currently be tempted away from the Amex Stadium.

'Gerrard may have come to end of Rangers shelf life'

Former Blackburn, Chelsea and Celtic striker Chris Sutton on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club

"Eventually Gerrard will come down south and of course the talk is he is going to end up at Liverpool. I don't want to call Aston Villa a stepping stone - they are an enormous club - but he needs to maybe learn his trade at a club like Villa, not at a club who are going to compete at the very top of the table.

"I think it will suit him - Gary McAllister, his assistant, spent time there with Gerard Houllier, so there's a link there.

"In truth you manage Rangers, you manage Celtic, it has a shelf life and I just wonder if Gerrard has come to the end of his shelf life. If he's offered the job I'm pretty sure he'll take it."

  • Comment posted by TJVillan, today at 10:36

    I'm not sure about this one, mainly because the narrative about this being a stepping stone to the Liverpool job will be unbearable and inescapable. It would be "Frank Lampard's Derby County" on steroids.

    • Reply posted by Hard Labour, today at 10:43

      Hard Labour replied:
      But to be a stepping stone to Liverpool he would have to succeed at Villa.

      It doesn't matter what is motivation is as us long as he can get us up the table and challenging for cups..

  • Comment posted by AndAnotherThing, today at 10:44

    Be surprised if Gerrard takes a step down to manage Villa.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 10:46

      kennycanuck replied:
      You're funny 😄

  • Comment posted by Pruss, today at 10:41

    Does this mean they will become "Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa"... playing at "Steven Gerrard's Villa Park". I am genuinely wondering how big the club has to be vs the celebrity of the manager before it stops being disrespected with such a title by the media! Derby County (est. 1884) and Rangers (est. 1872) were certainly were not big enough... apparently!

    • Reply posted by rjdg, today at 10:53

      rjdg replied:
      The Rangers are actually only a new club - roughly 9 years if I recall correctly.

  • Comment posted by SugarP48, today at 10:43

    It would be a bad move for Gerrard. Changing job during the season, taking on a team that is in really poor form, just won't reflect his ability to implement an overall plan. If he wants to try the prem, wait until the summer, get a pre-season and transfer window to make a team for himself.

    He did that at Rangers, and that's where he benefitted.

    • Reply posted by domestos donald, today at 10:50

      domestos donald replied:
      His spending has got rangers on the brink of bankruptcy again
      Not his fault, but down to the club being too desperate to succeed

  • Comment posted by eggenstein, today at 10:44

    I am incredibly surprised there is a have your say on this article when there's another article about Solskjaer at the same time! Would have thought it'd be on that one for all the plastic fans.

    • Reply posted by keeping it real 2016, today at 11:01

      keeping it real 2016 replied:
      The only connection between the two stories is the liverpool connection.
      Gerrard and the fact that the united job is more interesting to liverpool fans than united.
      The united HYSs have very little to do with united and more to do with men who spent two decades swearing and crying at united winning things.

  • Comment posted by truth, today at 10:42

    Why would he join an inferior club? Also think he wants to win a title in front of the fans.

    • Reply posted by Matt77, today at 11:01

      Matt77 replied:
      Titles up there don’t really mean anything though.

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 10:42

    Rangers are a bigger club than Villa. I know some will disagree but if you are looking at stepping stones. Win the SPL a few more times Stevie has got his hands on silverware, A feeling that is unlikely at Villa.

    • Reply posted by kennycanuck, today at 10:48

      kennycanuck replied:
      "Bigger club" is debatable.
      Rangers in an inferior league is not.

  • Comment posted by thetrees, today at 10:35

    I would rather warm John Terry up for Chelsea, than Steven Gerrard for Liverpool

  • Comment posted by Moomin, today at 10:48

    oh god no. not Mr Boring

  • Comment posted by ssenepod, today at 10:46

    Honestly why on Earth would he take the Villa job. He can hold tight and wait for a much better opportunity than that.

  • Comment posted by Edmund Dantes, today at 10:46

    Why would Stevie G want to go to Villa? Just because he is friends with Purslow?

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 11:03

    As for Constipated Sutton's laughable comments... He lasted the proverbial "year & a day" at Lincoln, before walking out for "family reasons". He's never returned to management, so what the heck does he know about it?

    I'd say I don't understand why the BBC employ Sutton, but they employ Savage, and McN, who wrote this, so...

  • Comment posted by 31shadows, today at 11:02

    Come on Phil tell us how you know what the ‘hierarchy’ are thinking
    Thought not a made up story
    Just as the Newcastle runaround by the media no nothings was
    Try this one report the news not make it up to justify the self given CHIEF FOOTBALL WRITER title under your name

  • Comment posted by Woodie, today at 11:01

    Needs to step up from Sunday league standard football.

  • Comment posted by McGrathclan, today at 10:56

    Rangers, like every team in the SPL are small beer.
    My preference is Potter, but SG might be a good fit.

  • Comment posted by Valery Lobanovskys frontal lobotomy, today at 10:56

    Stevie G as manager and Prince William as his assistant. What could possibly fail there?

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 10:55

    Why would he want to? Any discussion founders on Scottish fitba vs English football. Rangers are a big club in a small pond, Villa swim in a lake with many other fish. But at Rangers, Gerard has money & European football. At Villa he has... No more money & what looks to be a relegation battle.

    Stanger things have happened, but I can't see it myself.

    • Reply posted by call_me_al, today at 10:57

      call_me_al replied:
      Villa have got a lot more money than rangers...

  • Comment posted by Billy Fartsniff, today at 10:55

    Why would he leave his top of the table club, albeit in the Scottish league, for a bottom half PL team?

    Rangers play in Europe too. Gerrard would have his work cut out big time at Villa.

  • Comment posted by David Windsor, today at 10:53

    If I were Gerrard I'd be hoping for a bigger club than Villa to make my next move. Not saying he necessarily should think that way, but over the next couple of years he'll be offered a bigger job. Frankly there's little about the Villa squad right now to make him think it could be destined for much bigger things.

    • Reply posted by roony, today at 10:59

      roony replied:
      He is the manager of of league which is similar to the Championship..... with some teams even league one quality.... Overrated

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 10:51

    The challenge for Gerrard is to win the SPL 3 years in succession. Rangrs are on top at present but not playing especially well. The new manager at Celtic is improving that team significantly. One title for Rangers is really nothing to suggest that he can do a big job in the PL but I would say that 3 in a row would indicate that his work in Scotland is complete.

