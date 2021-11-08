Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Steven Gerrard is Aston Villa's number one choice to replace the sacked Dean Smith as manager and the Premier League club will make a formal approach to Rangers this week speak to the 41-year-old, who is believed to be interested in listening to the proposal. (Daily Mail) external-link

Gerrard is the boookmakers' favourite for the Aston Villa vacancy and Jamie Carragher says it would be a "great move" for his former Liverpool team-mate. (Sky Sports) external-link

Rangers are closely monitoring the contract situation of St Johnstone and Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark, whose deal in Perth expires next summer, and will consider a move for the 29-year-old if Allan McGregor retires at the end of the season. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic defender Christopher Jullien could make a playing comeback this month from the cruciate ligament injury that has sidelined him since December. (Sun) external-link

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes Ryan Hedges "feels loved here" as he attempts to ward off interest from Blackburn Rovers and get the winger to sign a new deal at Pittodrie. (Daily Record) external-link

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon will become the most-capped Scotland international in Hearts' history should he play in both upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link