Scottish Gossip: Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa, Rangers, Zander Clark, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Dundee Utd
Last updated on .
Steven Gerrard is Aston Villa's number one choice to replace the sacked Dean Smith as manager and the Premier League club will make a formal approach to Rangers this week speak to the 41-year-old, who is believed to be interested in listening to the proposal. (Daily Mail)
Gerrard is the boookmakers' favourite for the Aston Villa vacancy and Jamie Carragher says it would be a "great move" for his former Liverpool team-mate. (Sky Sports)
Rangers are closely monitoring the contract situation of St Johnstone and Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark, whose deal in Perth expires next summer, and will consider a move for the 29-year-old if Allan McGregor retires at the end of the season. (Daily Record)
Celtic defender Christopher Jullien could make a playing comeback this month from the cruciate ligament injury that has sidelined him since December. (Sun)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass believes Ryan Hedges "feels loved here" as he attempts to ward off interest from Blackburn Rovers and get the winger to sign a new deal at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)
Goalkeeper Craig Gordon will become the most-capped Scotland international in Hearts' history should he play in both upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Moldova and Denmark. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Striker Max Biamou vows to make his mark at Dundee United after the international break, having made just three substitute appearances as he builds up fitness having moved to Tannadice last month. (Courier)