If you put the ball out for an injury, should you get it back?

Last updated on .From the section Footballcomments75

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri remonstrates with officials at Arsenal
"When we put the ball out voluntarily, everyone expects [the opposition] to give the ball back to you," said Claudio Ranieri after Sunday's game at Arsenal

When a team puts the ball out of play because of an injury on the field, should they then get it back?

The debate surrounding this football convention was opened up again on Sunday following Arsenal's winning goal as they beat Watford 1-0 in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium.

Prior to Emile Smith Rowe's finish, defender Danny Rose willingly conceded a throw-in near his own box with team-mate Ozan Tufan on the ground. But to the Hornets' anger, the home side opted to keep possession - and it ultimately led to their successful attack. There were a couple of potentially crucial extra wrinkles to it, but we'll get to those.

After the game, Watford boss Claudio Ranieri criticised the decision as "disrespectful", while Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta insisted his side were "honest".

So, what is the right course of action - give it back or carry on regardless? Or is it more nuanced? Have a read and then have your say in the comments section.

'Keown was trying to get into the dressing room to get me'

Steve Bruce remonstrates with officials during FA Cup tie between Arsenal and Sheffield United in February 1999
The controversy surrounding the return of the ball from a throw-in led to an FA Cup tie between Arsenal and Sheffield United being replayed in 1999

Throwing the ball back after a side has put it out willingly has been common practice for decades - it's sportsmanlike, fair, "the done thing". In a game that occasionally sees its laws bent and sportsmanlike credentials questioned, it is seen as an unofficial rule by most.

You need only witness the fury when the convention is broken to see just how sacrosanct it is.

There was pandemonium at Highbury in an infamous FA Cup fifth-round tie between Arsenal and Sheffield United on 13 February 1999.

With 15 minutes to go and the score at 1-1, Blades goalkeeper Alan Kelly kicked the ball out of play so that striker Lee Morris could receive treatment following a foul.

Ray Parlour threw the ball back in towards Kelly but before it could reach him, and with the away players static, Gunners striker Nwankwo Kanu nipped in to collect before squaring it for Marc Overmars to finish into an empty net.

Outraged United players swarmed the referee, with some confronting Kanu, while manager Steve Bruce was incandescent with rage - at one point seeming to indicate his players leave the pitch.

The game continued and finished 2-1, but afterwards Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger said his side "did not want to cheat" and offered a rematch, which United accepted and the Football Association granted. Arsenal again won 2-1.

On Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Chris Sutton told a story about a game in which he was playing for Blackburn in 1997, again involving Arsenal.

"We were 1-0 down and Arsenal's Stephen Hughes got injured and they put the ball out, just to waste a bit of time with a minute to go," said the ex-striker. "He sat down and we all agreed as a team that we needed to get back into the game.

"The throw-in came over Nigel Winterburn's head, I shut him down and he gave away a corner. It all kicks off.

"We then score from the corner through Gary Flitcroft, who whacks it in the top corner and we're off celebrating.

"Martin Keown [the Arsenal defender] was making threats at me for the next four minutes. I played on the left wing right by the tunnel and at full-time I sprinted off the pitch, up the tunnel, into the dressing room, into the toilet and locked the door. Keown was trying to get into the dressing room to get me."

'You don't have to give it back to someone'

Claudio Ranieri reacts to Watford's 1-0 defeat at Arsenal

But for all the fury, there is nothing in the laws of the game to say that the ball must be given back.

And there is little the referee can do to intervene without improvising, such as starting play with a contested drop-ball instead of a throw.

There is also no obligation for teams to put the ball out in the first place for a player with a suspected injury, with the match official in control of stopping play for serious injuries,external-link most notably those involving the head.

Some of the onus then is on players to remain vigilant and not switch off, even when they expect to have the ball given back to them. Above all, play to the whistle.

Such situations are not always so cut and dried, either, with Sunday's incident a good example.

After Arsenal opted to keep the ball following Rose's concession of a throw, two key things happened - Watford's Juraj Kucka won a defensive header and their winger Ismaila Sarr appeared to be fouled in the process of completing the clearance.

"It was more the foul on Sarr that was the problem," said former England defender Micah Richards on the Monday Night Club. "The referee got that decision wrong and that is where the confusion was.

"Rose kicks the ball out, that is OK. He didn't get the ball back and they play on. You roll on to the next phase of play and there is a foul in there and that didn't happen.

"Kucka could have got rid of the ball and he didn't, so they got punished for that. VAR could have brought it back for a foul.

"You don't have to give it back to someone. Arsenal have been accused of being weak and naive in the recent past, so credit to them."

Over to you. What do you think? You can vote below and also give your opinion in the comments.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

76 comments

  • Comment posted by Grover, today at 17:10

    Allow physios to come on the pitch as per rugby league and let play continue. No need for giving back and hopefully those feigning injury will be off their backsides a bit quicker

  • Comment posted by willfg, today at 17:10

    I’m sorry but this is just simply poor form and embarrassing. I’m a fan of neither side but this just leaves a sour taste because not only have they scored no Watford player would’ve been ready for anything else. It just doesn’t seem ok to gain an advantage. for whatever anyone says they would not have had the throw, had watford not let it go out. I would suggest they should’ve let watford score

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 17:09

    What’s the point of sportsmanship by kicking ball out when 5 mins later someone will be rolling around on floor pretending to be seriously injured just to get someone sent off

  • Comment posted by Petty Evening Moderators, today at 17:09

    The ball should always be put out when a player is injured.
    The problem is that match officials do not add on time and do not book players for time-wasting.
    Keepers falling to the ground when unchallenged.
    Keepers taking too long on goal kicks.
    Players failing to retreat from Free Kicks.
    Players arguing with Refs.

    Red Cards every tine will sort it out.

  • Comment posted by Torys Nicked Dads Pension, today at 17:09

    what do the rules say?

  • Comment posted by JOHN SPARTAN, today at 17:09

    It's down to the Ref to stop the game - then they can have a contested drop ball on the halfway line - with no advantage for either side

  • Comment posted by Machew, today at 17:08

    If you put the ball out for your player you should not expect the ball back. If your opponents do so it is up to them and courtesy dictates you give it back. That's the way it should be looked upon. The facts are that Watford had been playing rough all match and it had not really been dealt with, then at the end of the match they cry foul. They had the ball back and lost it again after the throw.

  • Comment posted by TookOneForTheTeam, today at 17:08

    Rererees need to add on appropriate time for this when it's clearly done as a way of stopping opposition momentum or to waste seconds.

    The problem is they often don't and teams get away with this in almost every game.

  • Comment posted by wimboway, today at 17:08

    It’s normally pretty obvious when a player is actually injured.

    If they are injured, give it back. If they aren’t, don’t. Or boot it into a corner and give them a throw.

  • Comment posted by Togbe, today at 17:08

    Arsenal should not have given the ball back because Watford player was pretending to be injured and wasting time. That's cheating which is not sportsman like.

  • Comment posted by depotman, today at 17:07

    Maybe it also makes a difference if you put the ball out because of an injury to one of your players, rather than the opponents?

  • Comment posted by hunkydory, today at 17:07

    Watford kept feigning injury throughout the game against Arsenal which meant the ball would have been put out about a dozen times, maybe that needs addressing first

  • Comment posted by Kevin Roberts, today at 17:07

    If the opponents kick the ball out for one of your players to get treatment they should be given the ball back. If you kick the ball out for one of your own players you shouldnt get it back. Most of the time players go down just to break up play

  • Comment posted by Peds16, today at 17:06

    I think everyone else has said it, if the players stopped the fakery and gamesmanship it might be possible to return to ‘the good old days’ when someone went down as they were properly hurt (remember actual tackles that took legs off below the knee?!)

  • Comment posted by The biscuitman, today at 17:06

    I thought the rule was the game is only stopped for a head or serious injury. It is up to the ref to stop play if he deems it that way. The game will then start with a drop ball.

  • Comment posted by Gollums here to stay, today at 17:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Badger, today at 17:06

    It's the wrong question. The correct question is "should players kick the ball off the pitch when an opposition player is apparently injured?" And the answer to that is a resounding no. Just play on for goodness sake. It really is that simple. Sort that out and the other problem goes away.

  • Comment posted by ghdmanchester, today at 17:05

    The ball should NOT be put back in the first place. If the ref stops play it should be a competitive bounce up, otherwise continue playing. we have all seen far too often when a player is desperately injured UNTIL he has sees an opportunity for an advantage and recovers instantly, up and galloping like a Derby Race Horse Winner. STOP THE CHEATING.

    • Reply posted by euclides, today at 17:07

      euclides replied:
      Spot on!

  • Comment posted by u8 coach, today at 17:05

    The injury was so innocuous that I didn't realise that's what Rose had done. Pretty sure that's why Arsenal didn't give it back.
    Clever of Ranieri to highlight it, Watford complaints about this stuck and no one's talking about how awful his team were.

  • Comment posted by big G, today at 17:05

    Not a surprise as Arsenal have form for this don't they? 🤷‍♂️
    I think it does depend on whether the injured player is time wasting as he might towards the end of a game. Certainly if a team kicks it out for an opposing players injury it then it should certainly go back.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport