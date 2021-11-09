Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Two Liverpool fans have been warned by the club about their behaviour and had their seats moved away from the dugout area after an investigation into an alleged spitting incident.

Manchester City complained to Liverpool after alleging a home fan spat at their backroom staff during the Premier League game at Anfield on 3 October.

After speaking to City staff, fans in that area of Anfield and reviewing video and CCTV footage, Liverpool found no evidence that any fan had spat at the City dugout as had been alleged.

However, they have decided to act against two fans because of their aggressive behaviour towards the City bench, which included shouting and gestures.

It is understood the full investigation has been passed to the Football Association.

"We have now completed a full and thorough investigation following a complaint of an alleged incident near the dugout area at our fixture against Manchester City at Anfield last month," said a Liverpool spokesperson.

"The evidence gathered was substantial and included statements from Manchester City's backroom staff, supporters, stewards, unredacted video footage and CCTV recordings.

"We have followed the club's official sanctions processes and appropriate actions have been taken based on the evidence gathered and information received from the complainant.

"We would like to thank all parties who have supported this investigation and now consider this matter closed."