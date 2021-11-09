Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Former Hearts player Aaron Hickey has scored twice for Bologna this season and started all 12 of their Serie A games

European Under-21 Championship qualifying: Scotland v Kazakhstan Venue: Tannadice Park, Dundee Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 19:05 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Scotland, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Aaron Hickey has pulled out of the Scotland Under-21 squad for European qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Belgium after telling head coach Scot Gemmill he needs to rest.

The Bologna full-back, 19, has yet to play for Scotland Under-21s, having withdrawn injured for last month's matches with Turkey and Denmark and when first called up in September 2021.

Hibernian defender Josh Doig has joined the squad after 10 days in isolation.

"Aaron is not injured," said Gemmill.

"He has asked to rest. He thinks he has played a lot of games after having surgery in the summer and he feels he needs to prepare for his next game in Serie A.

"We have to respect his decision. He is a young player who knows himself what he needs.

"We have a big game on Friday and another on Tuesday so I'm just concentrating on the players that are here and hopefully we get to work with Aaron in the future."

Gemmill's side, who host bottom-placed Kazakhstan and leaders Belgium at Tannadice live on BBC Scotland, are fourth in Group I after following a 1-1 draw in Turkey with a 1-0 home defeat to Denmark.