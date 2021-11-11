Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers fans are coming to terms with a life without Steven Gerrard after he left for Aston Villa.

But on a mild summer's night in July 2018, the Gerrard era at Ibrox was ushered in with a 2-0 victory over Macedonian outfit FK Shkupi.

Can you name the XI the former England captain selected to start that Europa League tie?