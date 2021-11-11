Steven Gerrard: Can you name Gerrard's first competitive XI?
Rangers fans are coming to terms with a life without Steven Gerrard after he left for Aston Villa.
But on a mild summer's night in July 2018, the Gerrard era at Ibrox was ushered in with a 2-0 victory over Macedonian outfit FK Shkupi.
Can you name the XI the former England captain selected to start that Europa League tie?
Can you name the starting XI from Gerrard's first competitive Rangers match?
