Bailey Peacock-Farrell joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan in the summer

World Cup qualifying: Northern Ireland v Lithuania Venue: Windsor Park Date: Friday 12 November Kick-off: 19:45GMT Coverage: Listen on Radio Ulster; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; highlights on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer 23:05GMT

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell believes he could one day break the British international caps record currently held by his captain Steven Davis.

The Rangers midfielder has made 130 appearances and is likely to add to that in upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Lithuania and Italy.

Peacock-Farrell, 25, is on 27 caps but believes he can catch his skipper.

"It's in my sights," the Sheffield Wednesday keeper said of the record.

"That's the aim. I started fairly young and I think the calendar year has between eight and 10 international matches.

"If you manage to put yourself in the position where you are playing most of them - and obviously my performances will dictate that, I have to stay at the top of my game - then hopefully that record is achievable. It is certainly a target."

'I'm on a positive ride at the moment'

Peacock-Farrell is preparing to face Lithuania and Italy in Northern Ireland's final World Cup qualifiers

English-born Peacock-Farrell, on loan at Wednesday from Burnley, has largely been Northern Ireland's first-choice keeper since making his international debut against Panama in a friendly in May 2018.

His popularity amongst the Northern Ireland supporters had been growing steadily but his stock rose significantly after crucial penalty saves - away to Lithuania and at home to Switzerland - in September's World Cup qualifier double-header.

The roar that greeted his spot-kick save in front of The Kop at Windsor Park in the 0-0 draw against the Swiss - on the night fans returned to the Belfast venue in large numbers for the first time since the Covid-19 outbreak - was a stand-out moment of the current campaign.

"Potentially, a little bit," Peacock-Farrell said when asked if he can feel his stock as an international player rising.

"Obviously it's nice when you go out for your warm up and they are singing your name or you see on social media that you are getting nice messages. That's a really nice feeling to have.

"So maybe it has grown a little bit and I'm really happy that it has. Yes it does fill you full of confidence, but I'm also just doing my job. Sometimes it goes really well and other times it won't.

"I'm on a positive ride at the moment and it's great that the fans are showing their support and their love - I really appreciate it."

Peacock-Farrell welcomes Southwood to 'goalkeepers' union'

Reading goalkeeper Luke Southwood has been given his first NI call-up

Peacock-Farrell faces competition for his starting place from a new source during this camp, with Reading's Luke Southwood getting his first call-up for the final two Group C matches at Windsor - against Lithuania on Friday and Italy on Monday.

The Wednesday keeper, who continued his impressive club form this season with clean sheets in his last two games, said he welcomes the competition but does not intend giving up the keeper's jersey in Ian Baraclough's side.

"He is playing in the Championship, which is a really great level, and I expect nothing but a really quality keeper coming into the camp," he added.

"It really depends on the individual. Some people can take competition as a threat, some people take it as a positive.

"I have got the shirt at the moment and I know that if I play my best games, keep performing to a high standard, then I am not going to give much in the way of opportunity to Luke, Conor [Hazard], Trevor [Carson] or whoever is there.

"The goalkeepers' union is a weird one for everyone on the outside to try and understand. It is one position that all three are fighting for and nine times out of 10 you are all really good mates because you spend so much time with each other and it is a real group within a team. It will be exciting to have Luke here as another member of our union."