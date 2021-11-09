Last updated on .From the section Scotland

World Cup qualifying: Moldova v Scotland Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT Coverage : Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 23:25 GMT

Jacob Brown credits Stoke City team-mate Steven Fletcher for improving his game "massively" as he basks in a "surreal" first call up for Scotland.

The 23-year-old forward took his season tally to five with the winning goal at Luton on Saturday.

And he insists partnering former Scotland striker Fletcher has been great for his development.

"Playing with him has helped my performance massively because he's such a good player," said Brown.

"He's got a lot of experience. He's someone I look up to and try to learn as much as I can from on and off the pitch.

"Fletch has said a lot of good things about me. He's just a top guy."

Now 34, Fletcher won the the last of his 33 caps in 2018, having scored 10 international goals.

With Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie both suspended for Friday's game in Moldova and Ryan Fraser out with an injury, Brown is competing for a spot up front with Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet.

Speaking to the Scottish FA after his first day with the squad at their training base in Spain, he said: "It's a bit surreal at the minute, I don't think it's really sunk in yet.

"I don't know how to put it into words. This is brand new for me. Nothing like this has ever happened. I'm looking forward to experiencing it and enjoying it.

"Now that I'm here I just want to work hard, try and impress on the training pitch, settle in with the lads and if I do get an opportunity, just give it all I've got."

Brown was born in Halifax but qualifies for Scotland through his mother.

"My family were the first people I rang when I found out," he explained. "My Mum, being from Glasgow, she was over the moon. A lot of the family were in tears because it was such a big moment for me."

Scotland cannot catch Group F leaders Denmark, who come to Hampden for the final qualifying match on Monday, but a win in Moldova would guarantee second place and play-off spot for next year's World Cup.

A draw in Chisinau would be enough if third-placed Israel fail to win away to Austria.