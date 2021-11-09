Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Kieran Tierney will win his his 29th cap if he features against Moldova

World Cup qualifying: Moldova v Scotland Venue: Zimbru Stadium, Chisinau Date: Friday, 12 November Kick-off : 17:00 GMT Coverage : Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app; watch highlights on BBC One Scotland & BBC iPlayer from 23:25 GMT

Kieran Tierney should be fit for Scotland's World Cup qualifying visit to Moldova on Friday, says assistant coach John Carver.

The defender has missed four games for Arsenal, last playing on 18 October.

However, he was an unused substitute for Sunday's 1-0 win at home to Watford after recovering from an ankle problem.

"He has come into the camp and trained exceptionally well, so we don't see any problems with him," said Carver.

"He looked great this morning, full of running. He has been out some time now but he was on the bench at the weekend."

A win in Chisinau will wrap up a World Cup play-off spot with one match to spare and Carver is cautiously optimistic.

"I'd like to think we'll get the result we need and, if you put all the factors together, then we should," he said.

"We have some very good players, technical players playing at a decent standard. But, for me, it's more about their personalities. There's going to be a hint of pressure on them because we have to get the right result to finish in second place."

Scotland laboured to a 1-0 win over Moldova in September, spurning good chances to add to Lyndon Dykes' early goal.

Friday's hosts have managed just one point in Group F though, a home draw against the Faroe Islands.

"We have to deal with a tough opposition who are going to make it very difficult for us," added Carver.

"Moldova have improved immensely from when the current coach took over and you can see their organisation. They've had a steady team right throughout the group and they do have a threat on the counter-attack."