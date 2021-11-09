Last updated on .From the section Football

Grantham had won only three of their 18 league games this season under Carlton Palmer

Former England midfielder Carlton Palmer has resigned as head coach of non-league Grantham Town.

The 55-year-old was appointed in April external-link and leaves with the team bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier table.

Palmer said he had taken the job to work alongside chairman Darren Ashton, who is also giving up his role with new investors set to take over the club.

"Darren has showed great loyalty in me over recent weeks when results have not gone our way," he continued.

"Our aim was to remain in the league this season and build a platform to go forward, which involved the use of the younger players within a budget. We have used several of the under 23 players and have signed some very good young players for the future.

"The loyalty shown in me by Darren I feel needs to be reciprocated and therefore with great sadness I have also decided to tender my resignation with the club."

Palmer, who won 18 caps for England in the 1990s, played for clubs including West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds, Southampton, Nottingham Forest and Coventry.

He had a two-year spell as Stockport County manager and was also in charge of Mansfield Town in 2004-05.

His final game in charge of Grantham was a 2-1 defeat at Morpeth Town on Saturday.