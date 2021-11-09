Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Idris El Mizouni's only goal in league football came when he was out on loan at Cambridge United in February 2020

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has penned a new two-and-a-half-year contract at the Suffolk club.

The Paris-born Tunisia international is now tied to Portman Road until 2024.

Town also have a further year's option to extend the deal for El Mizouni, who signed his first professional contract with the club in 2019.

Having previously been out on loan at Cambridge United (twice) and Grimsby, he has made five of his 18 Ipswich first team appearances this season.

"I want to thank my family, my agent and the club for supporting and trusting me on this journey," said El Mizouni.

"I enjoyed calling my family to tell them it had all been sorted. This club means a lot to me because I've been here since the age of 16."

Ipswich sit ninth in League One under Paul Cook, just four points shy of a play-off place.