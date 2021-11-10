Every single time you pull on a Northern Ireland shirt is a massive opportunity - as I know only too well.

Yes, the edge may be different against Lithuania and Italy given there is no qualification at stake and, yes, it's a hugely busy period for players at their clubs. There's no denying that.

But this is Northern Ireland. This is Windsor Park. This is a passionate home crowd who, quite rightly, will expect performances after the second-half collapse in Bulgaria. They'll want to see bravery, skill, honesty and endeavour. Just go and be Northern Ireland, would be my advice to the players.

If the supporters get all those things in abundance, they'll take the roof off Windsor no matter what is or isn't riding on the game from a qualification perspective. Remember the roar that greeted Conor Bradley's tackle soon after he came on against Switzerland in September? Let's have more of that, please, for 90 minutes.

It could be easy for some to forget that before our run to the Euro 2016 finals, and all that joy that brought, the international sides I played in had to stare into numerous so-called 'nothing' matches when hopes of qualification had long-since been waved goodbye.

Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is due to sign a new contract

That's never how I saw it, though. After all, it was playing for Northern Ireland that earned me a move to West Brom and the chance to play in the Premier League for so many years. They were able to see that I could play at that level and there are other players whose careers have been boosted in a similar way by international football.

Players must keep these things in mind. There is also the small matter of manager Ian Baraclough being about to sign a new contract, so some players will be playing for their futures, desperate to make sure they stay involved in his plans moving forward.

Individual pride should also kick in. What's inside you and what's got you to this level mean you have something in you that sets you apart from most people, and should ensure you don't just turn up and go through the motions.

More importantly than all of these things, of course, is ensuring Northern Ireland win as many points as possible. Third place in Group C has to be the target, not just for wanting to come third, but to boost the team's co-efficient, giving us a better chance of more favourable qualification draws in the future. To do that, we have to beat Lithuania on Friday - defeat at home to them is unthinkable.

Davis will trust his gut and know what's best

McAuley and Steven Davis played together for Northern Ireland at the Euro 2016 finals

The Euro 2016 legacy is still very strong. In my role with the Under 19 and Under 17 Northern Ireland squads, I get to hear the players talking about it. They ask me what it was like, and I remind them that they could experience it themselves if they work hard.

Naturally, though, that Euros squad has been phasing out for a while now. There will come a time in the next few years when none of the lads that went to France will still be playing for their country. And it is perhaps inevitable that there has been talk around whether Jonny Evans, and in particular captain Steven Davis, might decide to retire from international football after this double-header.

I haven't spoken to either of them about it. I did watch Jonny playing for Leicester against Spartak Moscow last week, though, and he strolled about like he was 20. He is on 91 caps and will want to get to 100, so I reckon he will be around for a while longer yet.

With Davo, I don't know what more he can give us. He has absolutely emptied the tank, giving us everything over the years. I just look at him being away from his family a lot of the time, the amount of games Rangers have in Europe and how little time off he has during the season. To prolong his career he may be thinking something has to give, but I would be guessing like everyone else.

I was 36 when I played at the Euros and it was tough going. I can't imagine what it would be like to try and play at that level at 40, which is the age Davo will be come the next Euro finals. I think sometimes the head needs to rule the heart, but the real thing that will drive him in making his decision is what's in his gut.

He'll know himself what is right for Steven Davis. We will can all have opinions, but nobody knows better than him. Whatever decision Davo makes he will have everyone's respect for what he has done for his country, and how he has conducted himself over the years.

What I am certain of, though, is that it is a massive, massive decision to stop playing for your country. It's really hard to walk away. Playing for Northern Ireland, especially under the lights at Windsor, is what I miss most about no longer being a footballer.

In fact, I almost prolonged my career by an extra year just to keep playing for Northern Ireland. I even went to the first away match after I retired - against the Netherlands in Rotterdam - just to try and get that feeling of being at a match that I wasn't involved in out of my system. It didn't really work, and it still feels weird when I go to games.

Teenager Taylor 'raw and fearless' with lots to come

Nottingham Forest youngster trained with the NI senior squad for the first time this week

Dale Taylor may only be 17, but he is ready for this first senior Northern Ireland call-up. I've been to see him quite a few times for Nottingham Forest Under-23s, and we had him in our Under-19s squad for the qualifiers last month after he returned from a long injury lay-off.

He has all the raw ingredients you are looking for in a young player - he has a mature head and will be able to handle being around the squad and everything that goes with it. If he plays, then he will certainly be able to handle it, because he is raw and fearless on the pitch.

He could also be coming into the squad at a good time as a striker, because Northern Ireland have struggled for goals. Like all the good young players coming through, he needs to be well managed, on and off the pitch. He still has a lot to learn, a lot of improvement to make. He is definitely good enough, but going from being in the squad to ripping it up on the pitch is a big leap to make.

It's important that there are not a lot of new demands placed on him on the back of being called into the squad. As I said at the start, though, there are plenty of demands on the rest of the Northern Ireland squad for these two matches.