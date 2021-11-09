Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is interested in becoming Aston Villa boss. (Sun) external-link

The Premier League club will make an official approach for Gerrard this week. (Telegraph - subscription required) external-link

Rangers say there has been no contact from Villa regarding Gerrard. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Villa will need to pay Rangers £2m if they decide to appoint Gerrard as manager. (Express) external-link

The Midlands club believe a compensation package of between £2m and £3m would trigger a release clause for Gerrard. (Record) external-link

Aston Villa are increasingly likely to secure a deal for Gerrard. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Rangers chairman Dave King cites "inaccurate" information in the club's most recent accounts, saying a £5m loan was incorrectly attributed to him rather than a business within his family trust structure. (Sun) external-link

King says interest of more than £800,000 paid on the loan had "no impact" on Rangers' financial results. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou wants the club to be ready to recruit as soon as the January transfer window opens amid interest in Japanese duo Reo Hatate and Daizen Maeda. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou will not take Celtic to Dubai for winter training in the New Year following last year's controversial trip to the city, preferring a trip to Portugal instead. (Record) external-link

MLS-based Scots Ryan Gauld and Johnny Russell are on Scotland's radar, says assistant coach John Carver. (Evening Express - subscription required) external-link

David Turnbull is confident Scotland can get the win in Moldova on Friday that would secure a World Cup play-off place. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist is enjoying life at Dundee United as talks over extending his stay continue, with his current contract ending in the summer. (Record) external-link