Lukas Jensen has played four games for Carlisle during his loan stint

Carlisle United will be without on-loan goalkeeper Lukas Jensen for an unknown period after he damaged his wrist in training, says boss Keith Millen.

The Burnley keeper, 22, is with the Cumbrians for the season and has made four appearances as back-up to Mark Howard and the injured Magnus Norman.

Jensen signed for Burnley from HIK in his native Denmark, although is yet to play a senior game for the Clarets.

"We're really disappointed about that one," Millen told the club website. external-link

"He made a save in training and he's been really unfortunate. I don't know the exact extent, but he's done some damage to his wrist.

"He needs surgery on it, so he'll be out for a while, and I'm not really sure of the timescale."

Under English Football League rules, Carlisle would need an injury to Howard to be able to add emergency goalkeeping cover.