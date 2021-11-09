Last updated on .From the section Oxford Utd

Midfielder Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin scored for Oxford in their Papa John's Trophy win over Tottenham Under-21s last month

Oxford United midfielder Alex Rodriguez-Gorrin will be out for "a few months" after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament during the team's FA Cup draw with Bristol Rovers.

The Spaniard, 28, joined Oxford in 2019 having spent a year at Motherwell.

Rodriguez-Gorrin has been a regular starter for the League One club and has made 17 appearances this season.

"It's not great but I will stay positive and I know I am in good hands," Rodriguez-Gorrin said. external-link

"As soon as I did it I heard a click and knew it wasn't good news. I went for a scan and it revealed a tear and now I just need to let the swelling go down before we see the full extent of the damage."

Oxford manager Karl Robinson said: "He will be out for a few months but as we know, he is a fantastic pro and we know he will be back as good as ever."