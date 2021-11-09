Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Footballers should have their brains checked for damage when they retire, says PFA Scotland.

The union are launching a study into the lifestyle of former footballers between the ages of 40 and 59.

Research suggests players are up to five times more at risk of developing neuro-degenerative disease.

"This sits along the work being carried out into head trauma and heading the ball," PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart told BBC Radio Scotland.

"Once a player retires my aim would be they would get a brain health check that could identify lifestyle changes that could minimise the chances of getting dementia."

Scotland men's joint-top record Denis Law is among the former players to have been diagnosed with dementia in recent months.

"Former pro players are more likely to have degenerate disease later in life," Wishart said on Good Morning Scotland.

"We don't yet know why. Is that through heading or other lifestyle factors? We're working in partnership with Edinburgh University and also Glasgow University to find out why.

"Hopefully, we can find a way to help players when they retire manage their lifestyle and reduce the incidence of dementia. Brain trauma and heading are one of 12 lifestyle factors that can affect somebody and bring dementia into somebody's life.

"There are modifiable factors, such as smoking, mental health, alcohol intake, obesity, high blood pressure. If we can identify the markers in former players' brain and we can get an educate programme together, that's a huge step forward."